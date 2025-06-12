Skip to main content Accessibility help
Aerodynamics for Engineers

Chapter 1: Why Study Aerodynamics?

Chapter 1: Why Study Aerodynamics?

pp. 1-39

Authors

John J. Bertin
, US Air Force Academy,
Russell M. Cummings
, US Air Force Academy
Readers will learn why aerodynamics is important in determining the performance characteristics of airplanes. This will begin with a development of a basic understanding of fluid properties such as density, temperature, pressure, and viscosity and how to calculate these properties for a perfect gas. Basic details about the atmosphere are presented and why we use a “standard atmosphere” model to perform aerodynamic calculations; learn how to perform calculations of fluid properties in the atmosphere. Basic components of an airplane are presented and descriptions are included to describe what the components are used for.

Keywords

  • aircraft performance
  • standard atmosphere
  • energy maneuverability
  • specific excess power
  • energy height
  • fluid properties
  • perfect gas
  • consistent units
  • airplane geometry description

