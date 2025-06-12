Aerodynamics for Engineers

Readers will learn why aerodynamics is important in determining the performance characteristics of airplanes. This will begin with a development of a basic understanding of fluid properties such as density, temperature, pressure, and viscosity and how to calculate these properties for a perfect gas. Basic details about the atmosphere are presented and why we use a “standard atmosphere” model to perform aerodynamic calculations; learn how to perform calculations of fluid properties in the atmosphere. Basic components of an airplane are presented and descriptions are included to describe what the components are used for.