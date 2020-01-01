Instructors are welcome to request examination copies of Cambridge University Press textbooks that they are actively considering for adoption. For the Higher Education website, we have introduced a new system to process examination copy requests. With this new system, you will receive a notification that the request has been processed, and you will be able to track the progress of the request in your account. For print books, this will include notification that a copy of the book is on its way to you, if the request is approved.

To request an examination copy, please follow the relevant link on each book’s web page. If there is no such link on the page, then the book probably does not fall in into our standard textbook programme. If you are considering adopting a title such as this, or if you are having any other problems when requesting an examination copy, please contact our sales team. In order to process your request they will need the name if the course, its course code, the estimated number of students and when you expect to next teach the course.

You can request examination copies as print books or eBooks. To ensure secure delivery, we prefer to send print copies to faculty addresses, and we always ask you for your institutional address. However, in certain circumstances (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic), we can agree to send print copies to non-institutional addresses. In such cases, please enter the second address after your institutional address.