Higher Education from Cambridge University Press

Cambridge Core is the home of academic content from Cambridge University Press. Cambridge Core is the place to find valuable, useful and inspirational research and academic information. With over 1.6 million journal articles and 36,000+ books.
Cambridge Shakespeare hosts a wealth of prize-winning content from Cambridge University Press now with full text search, integrated playtexts and notes, reference material and related multimedia resources. Available as an online annual lease to institutions.
Cambridge Open Engage is the early content platform from Cambridge University Press, designed to provide researchers with the space and resources to and rapidly disseminate early research. It is free to upload and read content.
The perfect complement to any Fluid Mechanics course, this online product includes original content from the DVD with a new interface optimized for web and mobile. With remastered content and MathJax-enabled for the best learning experience online.