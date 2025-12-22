Skip to main content Accessibility help
Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Race and the Law in the United States

Michelle D. Deardorff
, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
 Published: May 2025
Textbook

A History of East Asia

3rd edition
Charles Holcombe
, University of Northern Iowa
 Published: May 2025
Textbook

East Asian International Relations

Ming Wan
, George Mason University, Virginia
 Published: November 2024
Textbook

Race and Inequality in American Politics

Zoltan L. Hajnal
, University of California, San Diego,
Vincent L. Hutchings
, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor,
Taeku Lee
, Harvard University, Massachusetts
 Published: October 2024
Textbook

Vietnam's American War

2nd edition
Pierre Asselin
, San Diego State University
 Published: June 2024
Textbook

European Union Law

5th edition
Damian Chalmers
, National University of Singapore,
Gareth Davies
, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam,
Giorgio Monti
, Tilburg University, The Netherlands,
Veerle Heyvaert
, London School of Economics and Political Science
 Published: March 2024
New Titles

