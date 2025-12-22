Skip to main content Accessibility help
        Textbook

        Introduction to Clinical Psychology

        10th edition
        Douglas A. Bernstein
        , University of South Florida        ,
        Bethany A. Teachman
        , University of Virginia        ,
        Bunmi O. Olatunji
        , Vanderbilt University        ,
        Andres De Los Reyes
        , University of Maryland
         Published: October 2024
        Textbook

        Mental Health

        3rd edition
        Edited by
        Nicholas Procter
        , University of South Australia        ,
        Rhonda L. Wilson
        , University of Newcastle, New South Wales        ,
        Helen P. Hamer
        ,
        Denise McGarry
        , University of Tasmania        ,
        Mark Loughhead
        , University of South Australia
         Published: April 2022
        Textbook

        Substance Use Disorders

        Perry M. Duncan
        , Old Dominion University, Virginia
         Published: September 2020
        Textbook

        Psychopathology

        Alison Lee
        , Bath Spa University        ,
        Robert Irwin
        , Bath Spa University
         Published: April 2018
        Textbook

        Child and Adolescent Psychotherapy

        Edited by
        Stephen Hupp
        , Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
        Foreword by
        Bruce F. Chorpita
        , University of California, Los Angeles
         Published: September 2018
        Textbook

        Child Psychopathology

        Barry H. Schneider
        , University of Ottawa
         Published: January 2015
