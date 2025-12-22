Skip to main content Accessibility help
Cambridge offers high-quality and accessible textbooks in all major sub-areas of philosophy, including ethics, logic, metaphysics, epistemology, decision theory, philosophy of science, political philosophy, aesthetics, philosophy of language, philosophy of mathematics, and philosophy of religion. We also publish introductions to Africana, Buddhist, Chinese, Indian, and Latin American philosophies. Our textbooks in applied ethics cover topics including bioethics, ethics and animals, ethics and the environment, ethics and criminal justice, ethics and law, ethics and engineering, ethics and medicine, ethics and war, and ethics and the media. We also publish student editions of many philosophical works.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Logic for Everyone

Jason Decker
, Carleton College, Minnesota
 Published: April 2025
Textbook

An Introduction to Ethics

2nd edition
John Deigh
, University of Texas, Austin
 Published: January 2025
Textbook

Plato: Republic Book I

Edited with Introduction and Notes by
David Sansone
, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
 Published: September 2023
Textbook

Semantics, Pragmatics, Philosophy

Kasia M. Jaszczolt
, University of Cambridge
 Published: March 2023
Textbook

Pragmatics in English

Kate Scott
, Kingston University, London
 Published: December 2022
Textbook

An Introduction to the Theory of Knowledge

2nd edition
Noah Lemos
, College of William and Mary, Virginia
 Published: November 2020
Related resources

Cambridge Elements

Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

Find out more

Cambridge Shakespeare

Cambridge Shakespeare hosts a wealth of prize-winning content from Cambridge University Press now with full text search, integrated playtexts and notes, reference material and related multimedia resources.  Available as an online annual lease to institutions.

Find out more

Cambridge Core: Philosophy

Visit the Cambridge Core: Philosophy page to browse books, elements and journals from Cambridge University Press, including the Cambridge Companions to Philosophy series, and the journals Philosophy and Journal of the American Philosophical Association.

Find out more

Cambridge Advance Online

Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.

Find out more