Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.
Home
> Subjects
> Statistics and Probability

Statistics and Probability

Our leading undergraduate and graduate textbooks in statistics and probability cover modern and emerging topics and applications, including actuarial science. Working with inspirational educators from around the world, our constant goal is to publish titles that inform and empower the next generation of students, researchers and practitioners.

Browse Statistics and Probability

Browse by course level

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

View all Undergraduate titles

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Data Science

Steven E. Rigdon
, Saint Louis University, Missouri,
Ronald D. Fricker, Jr
, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University,
Douglas C. Montgomery
, Arizona State University
 Published: November 2024
Textbook

Essential Epidemiology

5th edition
Penelope Webb
, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute,
Chris Bain
,
Andrew Page
, Western Sydney University
 Published: September 2024
Textbook

Statistics Using R

2nd edition
Sharon Lawner Weinberg
, New York University,
Daphna Harel
, New York University,
Sarah Knapp Abramowitz
, Drew University
 Published: December 2023
Textbook

Introduction to Probability for Computing

Mor Harchol-Balter
, Carnegie Mellon University, Pennsylvania
 Published: September 2023
Textbook

Regression for Health and Social Science

Daniel Zelterman
, Yale University, Connecticut
 Published: May 2022
Textbook

Essentials of Pattern Recognition

Jianxin Wu
, Nanjing University, China
 Published: December 2020
View all Undergraduate titles

Find the right textbook for your course

New Titles

Browse new Statistics and Probability titles.

View all New titles

New Titles

Browse new Statistics and Probability titles.

Textbook

Statistics for Chemical Engineers

Victor M. Zavala
, University of Wisconsin, Madison
 Published: September 2025
Textbook

Quantitative Research Methods in Corporate Finance

Taylan Mavruk
, University of Gothenburg
 Published: March 2025
Textbook

Information Theory

Yury Polyanskiy
, Massachusetts Institute of Technology,
Yihong Wu
, Yale University, Connecticut
 Published: January 2025
Textbook

Time Series for Economics and Finance

Oliver Linton
, University of Cambridge
 Published: December 2024
Textbook

Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Data Science

Steven E. Rigdon
, Saint Louis University, Missouri,
Ronald D. Fricker, Jr
, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University,
Douglas C. Montgomery
, Arizona State University
 Published: November 2024
Textbook

Introduction to Catastrophe Risk Modelling

Arnaud Mignan
, Mignan Risk Analytics Gmbh, Switzerland, and Institute of Risk Analysis, Prediction & Management (Risks-X), SUSTech, Shenzhen, China
 Published: November 2024
View all New titles

Back to university promotion

Promo (large)
Learn more

Related resources

International Series on Actuarial Science

The series contains textbooks for students taking courses in or related to actuarial science, as well as more advanced works designed for continuing professional development or for describing and synthesizing research.

Find out more

Courseware from Cambridge

Designed for instructor-led courses taught online or on campus, Cambridge courseware is a complete digital course solution built to increase student engagement. Choose from ready-made adaptive courses or partner with us to develop custom courseware for your institution.

Find out more

Cambridge Advance Online

Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.

Find out more

Cambridge Elements

Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

Find out more