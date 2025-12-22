We are the world’s leading publisher in language and linguistics, with a wide-ranging list of journals and books covering the scope of this discipline. Our publishing encompasses theoretical, applied and sociolinguistics, and represents the full spectrum of linguistic subfields. Our acclaimed book list includes state-of-the-art monographs as well as major reference works and guides to research methods. Our textbook publishing programme is world-renowned, and hosts high quality teaching and learning materials across all areas of the discipline, and at every level from pre-undergraduate to postgraduate and beyond. Many of our textbooks come with an unrivalled range of digital resources.