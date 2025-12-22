Skip to main content Accessibility help
We are the world’s leading publisher in language and linguistics, with a wide-ranging list of journals and books covering the scope of this discipline. Our publishing encompasses theoretical, applied and sociolinguistics, and represents the full spectrum of linguistic subfields. Our acclaimed book list includes state-of-the-art monographs as well as major reference works and guides to research methods. Our textbook publishing programme is world-renowned, and hosts high quality teaching and learning materials across all areas of the discipline, and at every level from pre-undergraduate to postgraduate and beyond. Many of our textbooks come with an unrivalled range of digital resources.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

The English Language

3rd edition
Charles Barber
,
Joan C. Beal
, University of Sheffield,
Philip A. Shaw
, University of Durham
 Published: January 2026
Textbook

Fundamentals of Translation

2nd edition
Sonia Colina
, University of Arizona
 Published: December 2025
Textbook

How to Create a Language

Jessie Peterson
, Stephen F. Austin State University
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Applied Linguistics Research

Hossein Nassaji
, University of Victoria, British Columbia
 Published: September 2025
Textbook

English Phonetics and Phonology

Frank Lorenz
, Universität Erfurt, Germany
 Published: July 2025
Textbook

Teaching Modern Languages

Michael Lynch
, University of Edinburgh
 Published: June 2025
Browse new Language and Linguistics titles.

Language and Linguistics

Discover our wide-ranging list of journals and books covering the scope of this discipline. Our publishing encompasses theoretical, applied and sociolinguistics, and represents a breadth of subfields including grammar and syntax, phonetics and phonology, semantics and pragmatics, historical linguistics, psycholinguistics, and more.

Cambridge Elements - Linguistics

Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

Cambridge Advance Online

Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.

Courseware from Cambridge

Designed for instructor-led courses taught online or on campus, Cambridge courseware is a complete digital course solution built to increase student engagement. Choose from ready-made adaptive courses or partner with us to develop custom courseware for your institution.

