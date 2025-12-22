Skip to main content Accessibility help
Economics textbooks at Cambridge University Press combine sound pedagogy with cutting-edge research, introducing students to key economic principles along with the broader analytical and theoretical tools that will serve them beyond the course. Our textbook collection provides coverage of key concepts within microeconomics and macroeconomics, ranging from econometrics to game theory and cost-benefit analysis. Our titles explore the scope of many of the most dynamic subdisciplines, including environmental and natural resource economics, data analysis, industrial organization, public finance, and more.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

An Economic History of Europe

3rd edition
Karl Gunnar Persson
, University of Copenhagen,
Paul Sharp
, University of Southern Denmark,
Markus Lampe
, Wirtschaftsuniversitat Wien, Austria
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Economics for a Sustainable World

Edward B. Barbier
, Colorado State University,
Joanne C. Burgess
, Colorado State University
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Principles of Behavioral Economics

Sanjit Dhami
, University of Leicester
 Published: February 2025
Textbook

Principles of Finance

Zvi Bodie
, Boston University,
Robert C. Merton
, Massachusetts Institute of Technology,
Richard T. Thakor
, University of Minnesota
 Published: January 2025
Textbook

International Finance

Menzie D. Chinn
, University of Wisconsin, Madison,
Douglas A. Irwin
, Dartmouth College, New Hampshire
 Published: January 2025
Textbook

International Trade

Menzie D. Chinn
, University of Wisconsin, Madison,
Douglas A. Irwin
, Dartmouth College, New Hampshire
 Published: January 2025
New Titles

Browse new Economics titles.

Related resources

Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis

The Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis (JFQA) publishes theoretical and empirical research in financial economics. Topics include corporate finance, investments, capital and security markets, and quantitative methods of particular relevance to financial researchers.

Find out more

Cambridge Elements

Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

Find out more

Cambridge Advance Online

Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.

Find out more

Studies in New Economic Thinking

The 2008 financial crisis pointed to problems in economic theory that require more than just big data to solve. INET's series in New Economic Thinking exists to ensure that innovative work that advances economics and better integrates it with other social sciences and the study of history and institutions can reach a broad audience in a timely way.

Find out more