Economics textbooks at Cambridge University Press combine sound pedagogy with cutting-edge research, introducing students to key economic principles along with the broader analytical and theoretical tools that will serve them beyond the course. Our textbook collection provides coverage of key concepts within microeconomics and macroeconomics, ranging from econometrics to game theory and cost-benefit analysis. Our titles explore the scope of many of the most dynamic subdisciplines, including environmental and natural resource economics, data analysis, industrial organization, public finance, and more.