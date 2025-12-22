Skip to main content Accessibility help
Our range of Literature textbooks cover topics in Literary Theory, Medieval, English, European and World literature. Our textbooks are used on upper-level undergraduate or graduate courses in Drama, Poetry and English Literature. In addition to the literature textbooks available on this site, the Cambridge Shakespeare platform offers bestselling editions of Shakespeare's works, with integrated playtexts and notes, reference material, and related multimedia resources.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Studying English Literature in Context

Edited by
Paul Poplawski
 Published: October 2022
Textbook

The Cambridge Guide to Reading Poetry

Andrew Hodgson
, University of Birmingham
 Published: November 2021
Textbook

The Cambridge Introduction to Narrative

3rd edition
H. Porter Abbott
, University of Santa Barbara
 Published: December 2020
Textbook

Linguistics and English Literature

H. D. Adamson
, University of Arizona
 Published: March 2019
Textbook

Stylistics

1st edition
Lesley Jeffries
, University of Huddersfield,
Daniel McIntyre
, University of Huddersfield
 Published: May 2018
Textbook

English Literature in Context

2nd edition
Edited by
Paul Poplawski
 Published: June 2017
