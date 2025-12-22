Skip to main content Accessibility help
Engineering

Cambridge publishes a range of high-quality textbooks in electrical, mechanical, aerospace, biomedical, and chemical engineering, at undergraduate and graduate levels.  Areas of distinction include thermal fluids, mechanics, biomedical, energy, and communications/signal processing.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Basic Electronics for Scientists and Engineers

2nd edition
Dennis L. Eggleston
, Occidental College, Los Angeles
 Published: November 2025
Textbook

Fundamentals of Analog Electronic Circuits

Muzaffer A. Siddiqi
, Aligarh Muslim University, India
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Engineering Physics

Alok Singh
, Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, India,
Savita Singh
, Kanpur Institute of Technology, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, India,
Sudhir Kumar Sharma
, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, India
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Aerodynamics for Engineers

7th edition
John J. Bertin
, US Air Force Academy,
Russell M. Cummings
, US Air Force Academy
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

An Introduction to Solid Mechanics

S. K. Roy Chowdhury
, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur,
Prasanta Sahoo
, Jadavpur University, Kolkata
 Published: February 2025
Textbook

Machine Learning with Python

Parteek Bhatia
, Thapar University, India
 Published: February 2025
Find the right textbook for your course

New Titles

Browse new Engineering titles.

Textbook

Financial Data Science

Giuseppe Calafiore
, Politecnico di Torino, Italy, and VinUniversity, Hanoi,
Laurent El Ghaoui
, VinUniversity, Vietnam,
Giulia Fracastoro
, Politecnico di Torino,
Alicia Tsai
, University of California, Berkeley
 Published: July 2025
Textbook

Statistics for Chemical Engineers

Victor M. Zavala
, University of Wisconsin, Madison
 Published: September 2025
Textbook

Introduction to Biomaterials

2nd edition
C. Mauli Agrawal
, University of Missouri, Kansas City,
Joo L. Ong
, University of Texas, San Antonio,
Mark R. Appleford
, University of Texas, San Antonio,
Gopinath Mani
, Abbott
 Published: November 2025
Textbook

Green Energy and Sustainable Development

Mohammad Rihan
, Aligarh Muslim University, India
 Published: November 2025
Textbook

Analysis and Design of Data Converters

Behzad Razavi
, University of California, Los Angeles
 Published: July 2025
Textbook

Mechanical Behavior of Materials

3rd edition
Marc A. Meyers
, University of California, San Diego,
Krishan K. Chawla
, University of Alabama, Birmingham
 Published: May 2025
