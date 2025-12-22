Skip to main content Accessibility help
Physics and Astronomy

Cambridge University Press is a leading publisher of intermediate and advanced textbooks spanning all areas of physics and astronomy, from condensed matter physics to quantum field theory, and from introductory astrophysics to theoretical cosmology. Written by world-class instructors and scholars, excellent pedagogical value is delivered across our textbook list. From established subjects such as mathematical methods and classical mechanics, to topics at the forefront of contemporary research such as network science and photonics, Cambridge physics textbooks and resources will help you to ‘stand on the shoulders of giants’.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Basic Electronics for Scientists and Engineers

2nd edition
Dennis L. Eggleston
, Occidental College, Los Angeles
 Published: November 2025
Textbook

Engineering Physics

Alok Singh
, Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, India,
Savita Singh
, Kanpur Institute of Technology, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, India,
Sudhir Kumar Sharma
, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, India
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Fundamentals of Astrophysics

2nd edition
Stan Owocki
, University of Delaware
 Published: September 2025
Textbook

Heat and Thermodynamics

Upendranath Nandi
, Scottish Church College, University of Calcutta
Published: June 2025
Textbook

Pedrottis' Introduction to Optics

4th edition
Rayf Shiell
, Trent University, Peterborough, Ontario,
Iain McNab
, McNab Group, Ontario, Canada
With contributions by
Matthew Romerein
 Published: January 2025
Textbook

Introduction to Elementary Particle Physics

3rd edition
Alessandro Bettini
, Università degli Studi di Padova, Italy
 Published: June 2024
View all New titles

Textbook

Fundamentals of Astrophysics

2nd edition
Stan Owocki
, University of Delaware
 Published: September 2025
Textbook

Quantum Information

Asma Al-Qasimi
, University of Rochester, New York,
Daniel F. V. James
, University of Toronto
 Published: August 2025
Textbook

Engineering Physics

Alok Singh
, Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, India,
Savita Singh
, Kanpur Institute of Technology, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, India,
Sudhir Kumar Sharma
, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, India
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Quantum Mechanics

David Tong
, University of Cambridge
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Electromagnetism

David Tong
, University of Cambridge
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Classical Mechanics

David Tong
, University of Cambridge
 Published: June 2025
Related resources

Students' Guides Series

Titles in the Student's Guides series tackle important and challenging topics in physics by adopting a plain language approach to explain fundamental ideas in a clear and accessible way. Numerous exercises and worked examples are presented throughout the texts to enhance the reader's understanding of the key concepts.

Find out more

Courseware from Cambridge

Designed for instructor-led courses taught online or on campus, Cambridge courseware is a complete digital course solution built to increase student engagement. Choose from ready-made adaptive courses or partner with us to develop custom courseware for your institution.

Find out more

Cambridge Elements

Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

Find out more

Multimedia Fluid Mechanics Online

The perfect complement to any Fluid Mechanics course, this online product includes original content from the DVD with a new interface optimized for web and mobile. With remastered content and MathJax-enabled for the best learning experience online.

Find out more