Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.
Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.
New Titles
Browse new Physics and Astronomy titles.
New Titles
Browse new Physics and Astronomy titles.
Titles in the Student's Guides series tackle important and challenging topics in physics by adopting a plain language approach to explain fundamental ideas in a clear and accessible way. Numerous exercises and worked examples are presented throughout the texts to enhance the reader's understanding of the key concepts.
Designed for instructor-led courses taught online or on campus, Cambridge courseware is a complete digital course solution built to increase student engagement. Choose from ready-made adaptive courses or partner with us to develop custom courseware for your institution.
Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.
The perfect complement to any Fluid Mechanics course, this online product includes original content from the DVD with a new interface optimized for web and mobile. With remastered content and MathJax-enabled for the best learning experience online.