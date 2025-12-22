Skip to main content Accessibility help
Cambridge publishes leading undergraduate and graduate textbooks in pure and applied mathematics by inspirational educators from around the world. Our constant goal is to publish titles that educate, inform and empower the next generation, ranging from basic introductory texts to those that help students prepare for graduate research.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Mathematical Methods in Data Science

Sébastien Roch
, University of Wisconsin, Madison
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Aerodynamics for Engineers

7th edition
John J. Bertin
, US Air Force Academy,
Russell M. Cummings
, US Air Force Academy
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Mathematics for Economics and Finance

2nd edition
Martin Anthony
, London School of Economics and Political Science,
Norman Biggs
, London School of Economics and Political Science
 Published: May 2024
Textbook

How to Think about Algorithms

2nd edition
Jeff Edmonds
, York University, Toronto
 Published: May 2024
Textbook

Introduction to Proofs and Proof Strategies

Shay Fuchs
, University of Toronto
 Published: June 2023
Textbook

Calculus

Amber Habib
, Shiv Nadar University, India
 Published: April 2023
View all New titles

Textbook

Financial Data Science

Giuseppe Calafiore
, Politecnico di Torino, Italy, and VinUniversity, Hanoi,
Laurent El Ghaoui
, VinUniversity, Vietnam,
Giulia Fracastoro
, Politecnico di Torino,
Alicia Tsai
, University of California, Berkeley
 Published: July 2025
Textbook

Mathematical Methods in Data Science

Sébastien Roch
, University of Wisconsin, Madison
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Essential Mathematics for Convex Optimization

Fatma Kılınç-Karzan
, Carnegie Mellon University, Pennsylvania,
Arkadi Nemirovski
, Georgia Institute of Technology
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Derivatives Pricing

 Published: March 2025
Textbook

Quantum Mechanics

David Tong
, University of Cambridge
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Foundations and Applications of Engineering Mechanics

H. D. Ram
, Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology,
A. K. Chauhan
, Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology
 Published: March 2015
View all New titles

