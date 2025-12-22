Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.

Instructors

Textbooks

Our range is exceptional in its depth and breadth with over 1400 online textbooks. With our discovery tool, students can explore a range of related books, journals and research publications on Cambridge Core, to encourage further reading and independent research. Flexible purchasing models and formats are available, that work for different institutional needs. We help you and your institution work more efficiently to enable students to succeed through easy access to the resources they need.

Adopting a textbook

Explore our textbook collection. If you are considering using one of our textbooks as a set text for your course, you can request an examination copy.

We would love to hear from you regarding your course needs. Please contact your sales representative to discuss how our products can support your teaching.

Resources

Curated supplementary materials accompany many of our textbooks, enhancing the learning experience through multimedia bonus content and assessment materials.

These resources include lecture slides and figure files to support your teaching, test banks and solutions manuals to enable easy formative and summative assessments, and materials such as discussion questions, case studies, databases, and primary sources to enrich student learning.

A table with three students sitting at it. Three textbooks lay open on the table. One student is leaning on the table.
A table with three students sitting at it. Three textbooks lay open on the table. One student is leaning on the table.

Curated supplementary materials accompany many of our textbooks, enhancing the learning experience through multimedia bonus content and assessment materials.

These resources include lecture slides and figure files to support your teaching, test banks and solutions manuals to enable easy formative and summative assessments, and materials such as discussion questions, case studies, databases, and primary sources to enrich student learning.

Request an exam copy

A digital exam copy will provide immediate access to the text once your instructor request is approved and will enable you to trial our e-reader, Cambridge Spiral, which supports several features for instructors and students.

Learn more

Request an exam copy

A digital exam copy will provide immediate access to the text once your instructor request is approved and will enable you to trial our e-reader, Cambridge Spiral, which supports several features for instructors and students.

Learn more

Contact your sales rep

If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool.

Learn more

Contact your sales rep

If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool.

Learn more

Textbook resources

Find out more about supplementary materials including where to find them and what features are available in our dedicated resources area.

Learn more

Textbook resources

Find out more about supplementary materials including where to find them and what features are available in our dedicated resources area.

Learn more

Request an exam copy

A digital exam copy will provide immediate access to the text once your instructor request is approved and will enable you to trial our e-reader, Cambridge Spiral, which supports several features for instructors and students.

Learn more

Request an exam copy

A digital exam copy will provide immediate access to the text once your instructor request is approved and will enable you to trial our e-reader, Cambridge Spiral, which supports several features for instructors and students.

Learn more

Contact your sales rep

If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool.

Learn more

Contact your sales rep

If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool.

Learn more

Textbook resources

Find out more about supplementary materials including where to find them and what features are available in our dedicated resources area.

Learn more

Textbook resources

Find out more about supplementary materials including where to find them and what features are available in our dedicated resources area.

Learn more

First day of class slides

Download a customisable first day of class slidedeck that you can use to introduce your class to the textbook(s) you have adopted. The template includes a short guide to how to access eTextbooks.

File Name
File Size
File Type
Link
First day of class slides
440 kB
PowerPoint
Download

eTextbooks

Our eTextbooks are designed with accessibility in mind. The Cambridge eReader (Spiral) allows students to read on or offline, and our read aloud function allows learners to engage with content in the medium that best supports their studies. Flexible access models range from individual purchase to institutional subscriptions to the full collection.

Features for instructors

  • Simple integration with your Learning Management System, including Blackboard, Moodle and Canvas
  • Deep links enable you to list textbooks or individual chapters in your syllabi with ease
  • Group annotations allow you to share notes with your class
  • When you access via an institutional subscription, unlimited students can read at once


Features for students

  • Easy access to online textbooks
  • Make bookmarks, highlights, annotations and links as you study, then use the Annotations tab to manage and review
  • Copy and print up to 20% of any eTextbook
  • Read textbooks online and offline on desktop, mobile and tablet devices via the Cambridge Spiral app
  • Natural voice read aloud functionality supports learners with different needs

A screenshot of the Cambridge Spiral eReader showing the table of contents and the main reading pane.
A screenshot of the Cambridge Spiral eReader.
A screenshot of the Cambridge Spiral eReader showing the table of contents and the main reading pane.
A screenshot of the Cambridge Spiral eReader.

Features for instructors

  • Simple integration with your Learning Management System, including Blackboard, Moodle and Canvas
  • Deep links enable you to list textbooks or individual chapters in your syllabi with ease
  • Group annotations allow you to share notes with your class
  • When you access via an institutional subscription, unlimited students can read at once


Features for students

  • Easy access to online textbooks
  • Make bookmarks, highlights, annotations and links as you study, then use the Annotations tab to manage and review
  • Copy and print up to 20% of any eTextbook
  • Read textbooks online and offline on desktop, mobile and tablet devices via the Cambridge Spiral app
  • Natural voice read aloud functionality supports learners with different needs

Cambridge Spiral eReader

Find out about the Cambridge Spiral eReader that allows you to read our eTextbooks online and offline.

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral eReader

Find out about the Cambridge Spiral eReader that allows you to read our eTextbooks online and offline.

Learn more

Access options

Our textbooks are available through a range of access models, including inclusive and equitable access programs.

Learn more

Access options

Our textbooks are available through a range of access models, including inclusive and equitable access programs.

Learn more

Request a trial

Trial request forms for our products and services, including eTextbooks collections.

Learn more

Request a trial

Trial request forms for our products and services, including eTextbooks collections.

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral eReader

Find out about the Cambridge Spiral eReader that allows you to read our eTextbooks online and offline.

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral eReader

Find out about the Cambridge Spiral eReader that allows you to read our eTextbooks online and offline.

Learn more

Access options

Our textbooks are available through a range of access models, including inclusive and equitable access programs.

Learn more

Access options

Our textbooks are available through a range of access models, including inclusive and equitable access programs.

Learn more

Request a trial

Trial request forms for our products and services, including eTextbooks collections.

Learn more

Request a trial

Trial request forms for our products and services, including eTextbooks collections.

Learn more

Textbook eCollections title lists

Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available, find out more and view our Textbook eCollections title lists.

Learn more

Textbook eCollections title lists

Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available, find out more and view our Textbook eCollections title lists.

Learn more

Textbook catalogues

View our Higher Education PDF catalogues to see the range of titles across all our available subjects.

Learn more

Textbook catalogues

View our Higher Education PDF catalogues to see the range of titles across all our available subjects.

Learn more

View textbooks

View all textbooks on the Higher Education site

Learn more

View textbooks

View all textbooks on the Higher Education site

Learn more

Textbook eCollections title lists

Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available, find out more and view our Textbook eCollections title lists.

Learn more

Textbook eCollections title lists

Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available, find out more and view our Textbook eCollections title lists.

Learn more

Textbook catalogues

View our Higher Education PDF catalogues to see the range of titles across all our available subjects.

Learn more

Textbook catalogues

View our Higher Education PDF catalogues to see the range of titles across all our available subjects.

Learn more

View textbooks

View all textbooks on the Higher Education site

Learn more

View textbooks

View all textbooks on the Higher Education site

Learn more