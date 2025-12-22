Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.
Home
> Subjects
> General

General

        Browse by course level

        Undergraduate

        Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

        View all Undergraduate titles

        Undergraduate

        Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

        Textbook

        Cookery for the Hospitality Industry

        6th edition
        Graham Dodgshun
        ,
        Michel Peters
        ,
        David O'Dea
        , Riverina Institute of TAFE
         Published: January 2012
        View all Undergraduate titles

        Find the right textbook for your course

        New Titles

        Browse new General titles.

        View all New titles

        New Titles

        Browse new General titles.

        Textbook

        Cookery for the Hospitality Industry

        6th edition
        Graham Dodgshun
        ,
        Michel Peters
        ,
        David O'Dea
        , Riverina Institute of TAFE
         Published: January 2012
        View all New titles

        Back to university promotion

        Promo (large)
        Learn more

        Related resources

        Courseware from Cambridge

        Designed for instructor-led courses taught online or on campus, Cambridge courseware is a complete digital course solution built to increase student engagement. Choose from ready-made adaptive courses or partner with us to develop custom courseware for your institution.

        Find out more

        Cambridge Advance Online

        Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.

        Find out more

        Cambridge Elements

        Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

        Find out more

        Cambridge Shakespeare

        Cambridge Shakespeare hosts a wealth of prize-winning content from Cambridge University Press now with full text search, integrated playtexts and notes, reference material and related multimedia resources.  Available as an online annual lease to institutions.

        Find out more