Higher Education at Cambridge University Press publishes an extensive list of Business and Management textbooks, covering all of the core areas of the curriculum, including business ethics, entrepreneurship and innovation, finance, human resources management, international business, leadership, negotiation, marketing, strategic management and organization studies. Our textbooks are used across a range of advanced undergraduate, graduate and MBA courses, and they are rigorously designed to meet the needs of contemporary instructors and students, incorporating case studies, digital learning assets and teaching materials.

Textbook

Managing Employee Performance and Reward

4th edition
John Shields
, University of Sydney,
Michelle Brown
, University of Melbourne,
Sunghoon Kim
, University of Sydney,
Jim Rooney
, University of New South Wales, Canberra,
Alan Crake
, Curtin University, Perth
 Published: November 2025
Textbook

Communication Skills for Business Professionals

3rd edition
Angela Feekery
, Massey University, Auckland,
Shawn Michael Condon
, Massey University, Auckland,
Mieke Witsel
, Southern Cross University, Australia
 Published: February 2025
Textbook

International Finance

Menzie D. Chinn
, University of Wisconsin, Madison,
Douglas A. Irwin
, Dartmouth College, New Hampshire
 Published: January 2025
Textbook

International Trade

Menzie D. Chinn
, University of Wisconsin, Madison,
Douglas A. Irwin
, Dartmouth College, New Hampshire
 Published: January 2025
Textbook

International Economics

Menzie D. Chinn
, University of Wisconsin, Madison,
Douglas A. Irwin
, Dartmouth College, New Hampshire
 Published: January 2025
Textbook

Principles of Contemporary Corporate Governance

5th edition
Jean Jacques du Plessis
, Deakin University, Victoria,
Anil Hargovan
, University of New South Wales, Sydney,
Beth Nosworthy
, University of Adelaide
 Published: June 2024
Textbook

Marketing Channel Management

Gary L. Frazier
, University of Southern California
 Published: November 2025
Textbook

Labour Law

3rd edition
Hugh Collins
, London School of Economics,
K. D. Ewing
, King's College London,
Aileen McColgan
, University of Leeds
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Business Analytics

Richard Huntsinger
, University of California, Berkeley
 Published: March 2025
Textbook

International Management Behavior

9th edition
Martha L. Maznevski
, University of Western Ontario,
Henry W. Lane
, Northeastern University, Boston,
Vanessa C. Hasse
, University of Western Ontario,
Rikke Kristine Nielsen
, Aalborg University, Denmark
 Published: January 2025
