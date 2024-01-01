APA PsycLearn
APA PsycLearn is a complete, all-digital course solution developed by the American Psychological Association (APA) to help students better achieve learning outcomes in psychology. Informed by the latest findings in learning science research and built with Cambridge’s dedicated technology, PsycLearn keeps student immersion and personalised learning at its core.
Explore PsycLearn to see how a digital textbook alternative using applied cognitive science and evidence-based learning strategies can make a difference for you and your students.
Engage your students
In each PsycLearn digital course, students proceed along a primary path of interactive content tied to distinct learning objectives, with regular opportunities to self-assess or demonstrate their knowledge. Student responses drive PsycLearn to recommend supporting activities most relevant to an individual’s needs, creating a personalised experience.
The science behind PsycLearn helps learners stay engaged and inspired by:
PsycLearn includes all the course materials students need in one resource, making it an affordable option and reducing a common barrier to success.
Elevate your instruction
Designed by a team of learning science researchers and seasoned psychology instructors, PsycLearn’s comprehensive content helps students obtain background understanding of concepts so you can make the most of your time with students.
A robust insight dashboard provides a visual overview of student progress, helping you adapt your instruction to target areas where students are struggling most. Plus you’ll save time – PsycLearn integrates directly into your learning management system (LMS) and gradebook.
How PsycLearn enhances teaching:
PsycLearn courses
A Combined Approach to Research Methods & StatisticsPublished: January 2024
Statistics for the Behavioral SciencesPublished: November 2021
Research MethodsPublished: April 2019
Introduction to Social PsychologyPublished: July 2020
PsycLearn design principles
PsycLearn was developed in a three-step process: defining measurable learning objectives, using Bloom’s Taxonomy to identify how content mastery will be assessed, and finally designing content to address both. These key principles inform every PsycLearn course:
What instructors are saying
“I can see exactly where students are struggling. If a lot of students are having problems with a particular mastery question, I can provide more explanation either in class or in the online discussion board. PsycLearn matches who I am as an instructor—the story format, the repetition, the interactive activities—that’s what I do. It mirrors me but it also lets me be the person who can enhance things.”
Instructor at Bellevue University
“With just-in-time feedback, students realize right away when they need clarification. They can review support material and adjust their estimates of their understanding. PsycLearn’s feedback for students and the ability to assign a due date led to better prepared students and a different course environment where we’re able to discuss the material rather than having to introduce it cold each time.”
Instructor at University of California, Davis
More courseware options
Don’t see PsycLearn for your psychology course? Cambridge makes it easy to develop a custom course solution for your curriculum.
Looking for courseware in other disciplines? See available courseware from Cambridge .