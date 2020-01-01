Higher Education from Cambridge University Press offers the highest quality content and resources for leading authors to instructors and students, supporting successful teaching and learning journeys in today’s rapidly changing educational environment.
Our textbooks cover many subjects across Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Medicine and Nursing, the Humanities, and the Social Sciences. In order to keep you up to date with the latest and forthcoming developments this page will be updated regularly with important changes and information.
Full Launch – Autumn/Fall 2020
Below you will see a list of new features planned for the Higher Education from Cambridge University Press website in August 2020. This list is not exhaustive and may change based on feedback.
We may also consider other improvements suggested in feedback from the launch.
Below you will see a list of new features planned for the Higher Education from Cambridge University Press website for the August-December 2020 period. This list is not exhaustive and may change based on feedback.
We may also consider other improvements suggested in feedback from this phase of the launch.