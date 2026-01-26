Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.
Home
> Subjects
> Drama, Theatre, Performance Studies

Drama, Theatre, Performance Studies

Browse Drama, Theatre, Performance Studies

      Browse by course level

      Undergraduate

      Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content

      Undergraduate

      Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content

      Textbook

      Menander: Samia (The Woman from Samos)

      Edited by
      Alan H. Sommerstein
      , University of Nottingham
       Published: February 2014
      Textbook

      Terence: Hecyra

      Edited by
      Sander M. Goldberg
      , University of California, Los Angeles
       Published: December 2013

      Find the right textbook for your course

      New Titles

      Browse new Drama, Theatre, Performance Studies titles

      View all New titles

      New Titles

      Browse new Drama, Theatre, Performance Studies titles

      Textbook

      Menander: Samia (The Woman from Samos)

      Edited by
      Alan H. Sommerstein
      , University of Nottingham
       Published: January 2014
      Textbook

      Terence: Hecyra

      Edited by
      Sander M. Goldberg
      , University of California, Los Angeles
       Published: November 2013
      View all New titles

      Back to university promotion

      Promo (large)
      Learn more

      Related resources

      Cambridge Elements

      Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

      Find out more

      Cambridge Shakespeare

      Cambridge Shakespeare hosts a wealth of prize-winning content from Cambridge University Press now with full text search, integrated playtexts and notes, reference material and related multimedia resources.  Available as an online annual lease to institutions.

      Find out more

      Cambridge Advance Online

      Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.

      Find out more

      Multimedia Fluid Mechanics Online

      The perfect complement to any Fluid Mechanics course, this online product includes original content from the DVD with a new interface optimized for web and mobile. With remastered content and MathJax-enabled for the best learning experience online.

      Find out more