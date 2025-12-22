Skip to main content Accessibility help
Sociology textbooks at Cambridge University Press combine sound pedagogy with cutting-edge research, introducing students to key topics of sociological inquiry, as well as broader analytical and theoretical tools that will serve them beyond the course. Our textbook collection provides coverage of many of the key subfields within the discipline, including research methods, political sociology, criminology, inequality and social stratification, and social theory, with a long-term dedication to expanding our offerings on race, gender, urban sociology, health, and education. These textbooks are written by experienced instructors at the forefront of research and teaching.

Textbook

Engaging with Social Work

3rd edition
Christine Morley
, Queensland University of Technology,
Phillip Ablett
, Queensland University of Technology,
Selma Macfarlane
, Deakin University, Victoria
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Sociology of Mental Health

4th edition
Edited by
Teresa L. Scheid
, University of North Carolina, Charlotte,
Eric R. Wright
, Georgia State University
 Published: July 2025
Textbook

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Intersex, and Queer Psychology

3rd edition
Sonja J. Ellis
, University of Waikato, New Zealand,
Damien W. Riggs
, Flinders University of South Australia,
Elizabeth Peel
, Loughborough University
 Published: December 2024
Textbook

Race and Inequality in American Politics

Zoltan L. Hajnal
, University of California, San Diego,
Vincent L. Hutchings
, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor,
Taeku Lee
, Harvard University, Massachusetts
 Published: October 2024
Textbook

Re-imagining Social Work

Jim Ife
, Curtin University, Perth,
Rimple Mehta
, Western Sydney University,
Sharlotte Tusasiirwe
, Western Sydney University
 Published: December 2023
Textbook

Social Work

4th edition
Louise Harms
, University of Melbourne,
Marie Connolly
, University of Melbourne
 Published: July 2023
