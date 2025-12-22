Skip to main content Accessibility help
Cambridge University Press’ religious studies program offers a range of textbooks in the Early Christian studies as well as the study of ancient languages, including Sanskrit, Biblical Hebrew, Ugaritic, Aramaic, and New Testament Greek.

Textbook

The Psychology of Religion

Neil J. Kressel
, William Paterson University, New Jersey
 Published: October 2024
Textbook

An Introduction to Christian Theology

2nd edition
Richard J. Plantinga
, Calvin College, Michigan,
Thomas R. Thompson
, Calvin College, Michigan,
Matthew D. Lundberg
, Calvin College, Michigan
 Published: October 2022
Textbook

Introduction to Medieval Theology

2nd edition
Rik Van Nieuwenhove
, University of Durham
 Published: March 2022
Textbook

The Cambridge Greek Lexicon

Editor-in-Chief
James Diggle
, University of Cambridge
 Published: July 2021
Textbook

Augustine: Confessions Books V–IX

Edited with Introduction and Notes by
Peter White
, University of Chicago
 Published: August 2019
Textbook

An Introduction to the New Testament and the Origins of Christianity

2nd edition
Delbert Burkett
, Louisiana State University
 Published: March 2019
