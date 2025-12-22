Skip to main content Accessibility help
Cambridge has a long and proud tradition of publishing textbooks in classics. For students of Latin and Greek, we provide leading introductory language courses as well as a range of post-beginner readers and other resources such as grammars and the Cambridge Greek Lexicon. For students at intermediate and advanced level, the highly respected Cambridge Greek and Latin Classics series offers well over a hundred reliable and accessible editions of key texts from antiquity. The list also serves students of classical civilisation and ancient history and philosophy with a range of accessible introductions, sourcebooks in English translation and translations of commonly taught texts, including Sappho and a number of Greek tragedies.

Textbook

Homer: Odyssey Book IX

Edited with Introduction and Notes by
Egbert J. Bakker
, Yale University, Connecticut
 Published: January 2025
Textbook

The Roman Provinces, 300 BCE–300 CE

Andrew Burnett
, British Museum, London
 Published: November 2024
Textbook

Cicero: Laelius de amicitia

Edited with Introduction and Notes by
Katharina Volk
, Columbia University, New York,
James E. G. Zetzel
, Columbia University, New York
 Published: October 2024
Textbook

Plato: Republic Book I

Edited with Introduction and Notes by
David Sansone
, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
 Published: September 2023
Textbook

Caesar: Bellum Gallicum Book VII

Edited with Introduction and Notes by
Christopher B. Krebs
, Stanford University, California
 Published: July 2023
Textbook

Sappho

2nd edition
Edited and translated by
Diane J. Rayor
, Grand Valley State University, Michigan
Edited with Introduction and Notes by
André Lardinois
, Radboud Universiteit Nijmegen
 Published: February 2023
