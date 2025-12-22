Cambridge has a long and proud tradition of publishing textbooks in classics. For students of Latin and Greek, we provide leading introductory language courses as well as a range of post-beginner readers and other resources such as grammars and the Cambridge Greek Lexicon . For students at intermediate and advanced level, the highly respected Cambridge Greek and Latin Classics series offers well over a hundred reliable and accessible editions of key texts from antiquity. The list also serves students of classical civilisation and ancient history and philosophy with a range of accessible introductions, sourcebooks in English translation and translations of commonly taught texts, including Sappho and a number of Greek tragedies.