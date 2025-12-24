Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.
Home
> Subjects
> Psychology

Psychology

Cambridge University Press textbooks in psychology are designed to provide students with clear, current, and affordable introductions to the major topics in the undergraduate psychology curriculum as well as many topic covered in graduate school. Each book features student-friendly writing from an expert teacher in the field, accompanied by high quality illustrative material, rich pedagogical features, and ancillary material for instructors and students. Areas where we currently offer several textbooks include cognition, cognitive neuroscience, research methods, statistics and history of psychology.

Browse Psychology

Browse by course level

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

View all Undergraduate titles

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Introduction to Human Neuroimaging

2nd edition
Hans Op de Beeck
, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium,
Chie Nakatani
, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium
 Published: December 2025
Textbook

Child and Adolescent Development

2nd edition
David F. Bjorklund
, Florida Atlantic University,
Carlos Hernández Blasi
, Unversitat Jaume I
 Published: December 2025
Textbook

Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in the United States

José M. Causadias
, Arizona State University
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Big Data in the Psychological Sciences

Wilma A. Bainbridge
, University of Chicago
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Evolutionary Psychology

5th edition
Lance Workman
, University of South Wales,
Will Reader
, Sheffield Hallam University
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Research Methods and Applied Statistics

Anthony J. Girasoli
, Eastern Connecticut State University
 Published: October 2025
View all Undergraduate titles

Find the right textbook for your course

New Titles

Browse new Psychology titles.

View all New titles

New Titles

Browse new Psychology titles.

Textbook

Introduction to Human Neuroimaging

2nd edition
Hans Op de Beeck
, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium,
Chie Nakatani
, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium
 Published: December 2025
Textbook

Research Methods and Applied Statistics

Anthony J. Girasoli
, Eastern Connecticut State University
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Play in the Early Years

4th edition
Marilyn Fleer
, Monash University, Victoria
 Published: December 2025
Textbook

Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in the United States

José M. Causadias
, Arizona State University
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Evolutionary Psychology

5th edition
Lance Workman
, University of South Wales,
Will Reader
, Sheffield Hallam University
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Foundations of MATLAB Programming for Behavioral Sciences

Maxwell Mansolf
, Northwestern University, Illinois
 Published: August 2025
View all New titles

Courseware

Interactive and engaging Psychology courseware.

Courseware

PsycLearn: Statistics for the Behavioral Sciences

 Published: July 2025
Courseware

PsycLearn: A Combined Approach to Research Methods and Statistics

 Published: July 2025
Courseware

PsycLearn: Research Methods

 Published: July 2025
Courseware

PsycLearn: Introduction to Social Psychology

 Published: July 2025

APA PsycLearn

APA PsycLearn® is a complete, all-digital course solution developed by the American Psychological Association (APA) to help students better achieve learning outcomes in psychology. Informed by the latest findings in learning science research and built with Cambridge’s dedicated technology, PsycLearn keeps student immersion and personalised learning at its core.

Explore PsycLearn to see how a digital textbook alternative using applied cognitive science and evidence-based learning strategies can make a difference for you and your students.

Find out more
Request a trial

Related resources

Cambridge Elements

Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

Find out more

Cambridge Fundamentals of Neuroscience in Psychology

Developed in response to a growing need to make neuroscience accessible to students and other non-specialist readers, the Cambridge Fundamentals of Neuroscience in Psychology series provides brief introductions to key areas of neuroscience research across major domains of psychology.

Find out more

Cambridge Advance Online

Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.

Find out more

Stahl Online

Stahl Online is a one-stop shop, covering everything a mental health professional or teacher will ever need to know about neuropsychopharmacology. Comprehensive and regularly updated, Stahl Online provides full access to the entire current portfolio of books by Dr Stephen M. Stahl.

Find out more