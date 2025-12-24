Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.
Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.
New Titles
Browse new Psychology titles.
New Titles
Browse new Psychology titles.
Interactive and engaging Psychology courseware.
APA PsycLearn® is a complete, all-digital course solution developed by the American Psychological Association (APA) to help students better achieve learning outcomes in psychology. Informed by the latest findings in learning science research and built with Cambridge’s dedicated technology, PsycLearn keeps student immersion and personalised learning at its core.
Explore PsycLearn to see how a digital textbook alternative using applied cognitive science and evidence-based learning strategies can make a difference for you and your students.
Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.
Developed in response to a growing need to make neuroscience accessible to students and other non-specialist readers, the Cambridge Fundamentals of Neuroscience in Psychology series provides brief introductions to key areas of neuroscience research across major domains of psychology.
Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.
Stahl Online is a one-stop shop, covering everything a mental health professional or teacher will ever need to know about neuropsychopharmacology. Comprehensive and regularly updated, Stahl Online provides full access to the entire current portfolio of books by Dr Stephen M. Stahl.