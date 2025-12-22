Skip to main content Accessibility help
As a leading publisher in the life sciences, we offer a wide range of textbooks, from introductory undergraduate level texts to more specialised graduate texts. Written by experienced instructors and world-leading scientists, our textbooks are designed to be affordable and accessible to students, pedagogically rigorous and up-to-date, featuring the latest developments in each subject.  Our core areas of strength are ecology and conservation biology, animal behaviour, biological anthropology & primatology, computational & systems biology, as well as many related areas. We also publish a range of practical statistics and quantitative biology textbooks, as well as many ‘how-to’ books for students.

Textbook

Introduction to Human Neuroimaging

2nd edition
Hans Op de Beeck
, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium,
Chie Nakatani
, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium
 Published: December 2025
Textbook

Evolutionary Psychology

5th edition
Lance Workman
, University of South Wales,
Will Reader
, Sheffield Hallam University
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

The Neuroscience of Language

Jonathan E. Peelle
, Northeastern University, Boston
 Published: April 2025
Textbook

Cognitive Neuroscience of Memory

2nd edition
Scott D. Slotnick
, Boston College, Massachusetts
 Published: April 2025
Textbook

Cognitive and Social Neuroscience of Aging

2nd edition
Angela Gutchess
, Brandeis University, Massachusetts
 Published: February 2025
Textbook

Urban Nature

Kes McCormick
, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Lund University,
Bernadett Kiss
, Lund University,
Yuliya Voytenko Palgan
, Lund University,
Harriet Bulkeley
, Durham University, University of Utrecht,
McKenna Davis
, Ecologic Institute,
Rob Raven
, Monash University,
Andrés Luque-Ayala
, Durham University,
Kathrin Hörschelmann
, Leibniz-Institut für Länderkunde
 Published: November 2024
Related resources

Cambridge Elements

Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

Find out more

Cambridge Advance Online

Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.

Find out more

Cambridge Core Life Sciences

Cambridge is one of the leading publishers in ecology and conservation biology and publishes high quality texts and research across the breadth of the life sciences. We also have an extensive portfolio of established journals in Agriculture, Ecology and Conservation, and Animal Science.

Find out more

Earth & Environmental Science

We publish across the full spectrum of sub-disciplines that comprise the Earth and Environmental Sciences – everything from soil science to space physics and from palaeontology to petroleum geoscience. Discover books, journals and more.

Find out more