Textbook

Essentials of Geomorphology

Randall Schaetzl
, Michigan State University,
Richard Marston
, Kansas State University
 Published: November 2025
Textbook

An Introduction to Geographical and Urban Economics

3rd edition
Steven Brakman
, Rijksuniversiteit Groningen, The Netherlands,
Harry Garretsen
, Rijksuniversiteit Groningen, The Netherlands,
Charles van Marrewijk
, Universiteit Utrecht, The Netherlands
 Published: December 2019
Textbook

Urban Sociology

Mark Abrahamson
, University of Connecticut, Storrs
 Published: November 2013
Textbook

Physical Geography

William M. Marsh
, University of British Columbia, Vancouver,
Martin M. Kaufman
, University of Michigan, Flint
 Published: November 2012
Textbook

Geomorphology

Robert S. Anderson
, University of Colorado, Boulder,
Suzanne P. Anderson
, University of Colorado, Boulder
 Published: July 2010
Textbook

Natural Hazards

2nd edition
Edward Bryant
, University of Wollongong, New South Wales
 Published: February 2005
View all Undergraduate titles

