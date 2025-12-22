Cambridge’s textbook publishing in History is truly global in scope with surveys of US history, Latin American history, British and European history, Asian history, Middle East history and African history. We also publish across an extensive range of thematic fields including global/world history, historical theory and method, the history of political thought, economic history, environmental history, the history of war, and the history of science and technology. The depth of our list is a particular strength with our programme of introductory textbooks complemented by an extensive range of upper-level undergraduate and graduate level textbooks.