Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.
Home
> Subjects
> History

History

Cambridge’s textbook publishing in History is truly global in scope with surveys of US history, Latin American history, British and European history, Asian history, Middle East history and African history. We also publish across an extensive range of thematic fields including global/world history, historical theory and method, the history of political thought, economic history, environmental history, the history of war, and the history of science and technology. The depth of our list is a particular strength with our programme of introductory textbooks complemented by an extensive range of upper-level undergraduate and graduate level textbooks.

Browse History

Browse by course level

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

View all Undergraduate titles

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Understanding International Security

Michael John Williams
, Syracuse University, New York,
James Wesley Hutto
, School of Advanced Air and Space Studies,
Asli Peker Dogra
, New York University
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

An Economic History of Europe

3rd edition
Karl Gunnar Persson
, University of Copenhagen,
Paul Sharp
, University of Southern Denmark,
Markus Lampe
, Wirtschaftsuniversitat Wien, Austria
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

A History of East Asia

3rd edition
Charles Holcombe
, University of Northern Iowa
 Published: May 2025
Textbook

Vietnam's American War

2nd edition
Pierre Asselin
, San Diego State University
 Published: June 2024
Textbook

A Historical Introduction to English Law

Russell Sandberg
, Cardiff University
 Published: May 2023
Textbook

The People's Dictatorship

Alan E. Steinweis
, University of Vermont
 Published: January 2023
View all Undergraduate titles

Find the right textbook for your course

Browse new History titles.

View all New titles

Browse new History titles.

Textbook

Explaining the History of American Foreign Relations

4th edition
Edited by
Frank Costigliola
, University of Connecticut,
Barbara J. Keys
, Durham University
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Understanding International Security

Michael John Williams
, Syracuse University, New York,
James Wesley Hutto
, School of Advanced Air and Space Studies,
Asli Peker Dogra
, New York University
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

An Economic History of Europe

3rd edition
Karl Gunnar Persson
, University of Copenhagen,
Paul Sharp
, University of Southern Denmark,
Markus Lampe
, Wirtschaftsuniversitat Wien, Austria
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

A History of East Asia

3rd edition
Charles Holcombe
, University of Northern Iowa
 Published: May 2025
Textbook

Modern Britain, 1750 to the Present

2nd edition
James Vernon
, University of California, Berkeley
 Published: January 2025
Textbook

Vietnam's American War

2nd edition
Pierre Asselin
, San Diego State University
 Published: June 2024
View all New titles

Back to university promotion

Promo (large)
Learn more

Related resources

Cambridge Elements

Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

Find out more

Cambridge Shakespeare

Cambridge Shakespeare hosts a wealth of prize-winning content from Cambridge University Press now with full text search, integrated playtexts and notes, reference material and related multimedia resources.  Available as an online annual lease to institutions.

Find out more

Cambridge Advance Online

Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.

Find out more

Cambridge Core: History

Visit the Cambridge Core: History page to browse books, elements and journals from Cambridge University Press, including the Cambridge Companions to History, and Cambridge Concise Histories series, and The Historical Journal.

Find out more