Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.
Home
> Subjects
> Earth and Environmental Sciences

Earth and Environmental Sciences

Cambridge has a thriving undergraduate and graduate textbook program in the Earth and Environmental Sciences with many exciting new textbooks being published each year. Our portfolio ranges from the geology and geophysics of the solid Earth, to its freshwater hydrology, oceans, atmosphere, space environment and neighbouring planets. We also publish textbooks on key environmental and sustainability challenges such as climate change, pollution, energy and mineral resources, and natural hazards - going beyond pure science to tackle major issues of societal concern. Our textbooks are richly illustrated and many are enhanced with interactive pedagogical and assessment resources designed to support active learning.

Browse Earth and Environmental Sciences

Browse by course level

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

View all Undergraduate titles

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Essentials of Geomorphology

Randall Schaetzl
, Michigan State University,
Richard Marston
, Kansas State University
 Published: November 2025
Textbook

Global Environmental Politics

2nd edition
Hayley Stevenson
, Universidad Torcuato Di Tella, Buenos Aires
 Published: September 2025
Textbook

Economics for a Sustainable World

Edward B. Barbier
, Colorado State University,
Joanne C. Burgess
, Colorado State University
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Earth History

Peter Copeland
, University of Houston,
Janok P. Bhattacharya
, McMaster University, Ontario
 Published: April 2025
Textbook

Urban Nature

Kes McCormick
, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Lund University,
Bernadett Kiss
, Lund University,
Yuliya Voytenko Palgan
, Lund University,
Harriet Bulkeley
, Durham University, University of Utrecht,
McKenna Davis
, Ecologic Institute,
Rob Raven
, Monash University,
Andrés Luque-Ayala
, Durham University,
Kathrin Hörschelmann
, Leibniz-Institut für Länderkunde
 Published: November 2024
Textbook

Essentials of Water

Peter Blanken
, University of Colorado Boulder
 Published: August 2024
View all Undergraduate titles

Find the right textbook for your course

Browse new Earth and Environmental Sciences titles.

View all New titles

Browse new Earth and Environmental Sciences titles.

Textbook

Essentials of Geomorphology

Randall Schaetzl
, Michigan State University,
Richard Marston
, Kansas State University
 Published: November 2025
Textbook

Satellite Remote Sensing for Water Management

Faisal Hossain
, University of Washington
 Published: September 2025
Textbook

Global Environmental Politics

2nd edition
Hayley Stevenson
, Universidad Torcuato Di Tella, Buenos Aires
 Published: September 2025
Textbook

Economics for a Sustainable World

Edward B. Barbier
, Colorado State University,
Joanne C. Burgess
, Colorado State University
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Earth History

Peter Copeland
, University of Houston,
Janok P. Bhattacharya
, McMaster University, Ontario
 Published: April 2025
Textbook

Earth System Modeling, Data Assimilation and Predictability

2nd edition
Eugenia Kalnay
, University of Maryland, College Park,
Safa Mote
, University of Maryland, College Park,
Cheng Da
, University of Maryland, College Park
 Published: October 2024
View all New titles

Back to university promotion

Promo (large)
Learn more

Related resources

Earth & Environmental Science

We publish across the full spectrum of sub-disciplines that comprise the Earth and Environmental Sciences – everything from soil science to space physics and from palaeontology to petroleum geoscience. Discover books, journals and more.

Find out more

Cambridge Advance Online

Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.

Find out more

Cambridge Elements

Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

Find out more

Cambridge Core Life Sciences

Cambridge is one of the leading publishers in ecology and conservation biology and publishes high quality texts and research across the breadth of the life sciences. We also have an extensive portfolio of established journals in Agriculture, Ecology and Conservation, and Animal Science.

Find out more