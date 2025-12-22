Skip to main content Accessibility help
Computer Science

We publish leading undergraduate and graduate computer science textbooks on modern and emerging topics and applications, including machine learning and data science. Working with inspirational educators around the world, our constant goal is to publish titles that inform and empower the next generation of students, researchers and practitioners.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Mathematical Methods in Data Science

Sébastien Roch
, University of Wisconsin, Madison
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Machine Learning with Python

Parteek Bhatia
, Thapar University, India
 Published: February 2025
Textbook

Introduction to Probability and Statistics for Data Science

Steven E. Rigdon
, Saint Louis University, Missouri,
Ronald D. Fricker, Jr
, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University,
Douglas C. Montgomery
, Arizona State University
 Published: November 2024
Textbook

Data Structures and Algorithms in Java

Dan S. Myers
, Rollins College, Florida
 Published: October 2024
Textbook

Signals, Systems, and Signal Processing

P. P. Vaidyanathan
, California Institute of Technology
 Published: August 2024
Textbook

How to Think about Algorithms

2nd edition
Jeff Edmonds
, York University, Toronto
 Published: May 2024
New Titles

Textbook

Wireless Communications and Machine Learning

Le Liang
, Southeast University, Nanjing,
Shi Jin
, Southeast University, Nanjing,
Hao Ye
, University of California, Santa Cruz,
Geoffrey Ye Li
, Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London
 Published: July 2025
Textbook

Quantum Information

Asma Al-Qasimi
, University of Rochester, New York,
Daniel F. V. James
, University of Toronto
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Teaching Key Concepts in the Australian Mathematics Curriculum Years 7 to 10

Annette Hilton
, University of Technology, Sydney,
Geoff Hilton
, University of Queensland
 Published: August 2025
Textbook

Basic Computation and Programming with C

Subrata Saha
, Techno India Hooghly, West Bengal,
Subhodip Mukherjee
, Techno India College of Technology, West Bengal
 Published: July 2025
Textbook

Data Structures and Algorithms Using Python

Subrata Saha
, Techno India Hoogly
 Published: June 2023
