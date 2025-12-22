Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.
Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.
New Titles
Browse new Computer Science titles.
New Titles
Browse new Computer Science titles.
Cambridge Core hosts a wide range of books and journals across Computer Science, including AI, machine learning, data science, programming languages, robotics, and the application of mathematics to computer science.
Designed for instructor-led courses taught online or on campus, Cambridge courseware is a complete digital course solution built to increase student engagement. Choose from ready-made adaptive courses or partner with us to develop custom courseware for your institution.
Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.
Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.