What is Cambridge courseware?
Cambridge courseware is a digital course solution built for personalised learning, ideal for instructor-led courses taught online or on campus. Including all the instructional materials, homework, video, interactive exercises and formative assessments you need for each course, our adaptive courseware lets you minimise the cost of student course materials, ease your workload and make the most of your class time.
Instead of taking a “one-size-fits-all” approach, Cambridge courseware uses an intelligent algorithm to provide individual support based on each student's needs. Along the way, learners get multiple chances to practice, test their knowledge and rate their understanding.
Take a self-guided tour to explore how Cambridge courseware can help your students better prepare for class and achieve learning outcomes.
If you're looking to redesign your course or create a new one, learn about partnering with Cambridge. We can work with you to develop one or more adaptive courses built around your institution's goals.
Product benefits
Our affordable courseware helps you to:
Encourage independent learning with engaging learning activities that automatically adapt to each student’s actual level of understanding
Address the needs of differently prepared students by providing support and background content when necessary
Tailor your course to your curriculum through our extensive customization options
Quickly gauge student understanding using simple tools for recording grades and measuring progress in real time—all integrated into your LMS
Spend less time reteaching the basics and more energy teaching the way you want
Custom course creation
We make it easy to develop a digital course solution fit for your curriculum.
You choose a custom combination of your own personally developed resources, OER material or Cambridge content to include in your courseware.
We partner with you to design one or more courses with multiple learning paths and supportive content that adapts to each student.
Once your course is live, you can get real-time insights, and we can make revisions based on feedback or content updates.
Ready to get started? Learn more about partnering with Cambridge, or get in touch below.
