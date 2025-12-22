The Cambridge Aspire website further upholds our sustainability commitment through several core initiatives.

Our 'Digital First' approach

Our approach to exam copies is “digital first” wherever possible, to help reduce our environmental impact. This initiative is important to us as it supports the University of Cambridge’s overall goals for building a community that is sustainable today and in the future.

Print on demand

By switching to a Print on Demand model, we are decreasing the amount of paper and materials used when printing textbooks, which avoids overproduction and limits emissions from transportation.

Our digital sustainability program

Our digital sustainability project includes the implementation of key principles across all our sites. This website has introduced these guidelines by benchmarking performance measures to identify sustainable goals, streamlining user journeys, and more. Our Sustainable Web Guide ensures web projects are energy efficient and produce the least amount of carbon emissions possible.

Our publishing

We are proud to publish high quality academic texts to educate and inspire our audience on current sustainability research and education. Explore our Climate Textbook and SDG collections to learn more.

Sourcing sustainable paper

As part of our commitment to championing sustainability, we aim to use only paper and board from certified sustainable sources. In our books and journals, 75 percent contain only paper and board that is certified, and the remaining 25 percent are being updated to include paper and board from sources rated by the Publishers Database for Responsible Environmental Paper Sourcing (PREPS).