Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.
Home
> Subjects
> Education

Education

Cambridge has an extensive and award-winning list in Initial Teacher Education and Early Childhood Education. Spanning early childhood, primary and secondary contexts, our publishing programme covers an array of subject areas, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education, English and literacy, mathematics, sociology of education, and play in the early years. Print and digital resources have been written by leading, internationally recognised experts and developed to assist student learning in higher education.

Browse Education

Browse by course level

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

View all Undergraduate titles

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

The Arts and Meaning-Making with Children

Edited by
Susan Wright
, University of Melbourne
 Published: September 2025
Textbook

Making Humanities and Social Sciences Come Alive

2nd edition
Edited by
Deborah Green
, University of South Australia,
Deborah Price
, University of South Australia
 Published: August 2025
Textbook

Introduction to Education

2nd edition
Heather Sharp
, University of Newcastle, New South Wales,
Jennifer Charteris
, University of New England, Australia,
Sarah James
, Queensland University of Technology,
Noelene Weatherby-Fell
, University of Wollongong, New South Wales,
Bernard Brown
, University of Canberra,
Jason Lodge
,
Lisa McKay-Brown
, University of Melbourne,
Tracey Sempowicz
, University of the Sunshine Coast, Queensland,
Rachel Buchanan
, University of Newcastle, New South Wales,
Scott Imig
, University of Newcastle, New South Wales,
Michaela Vergano
, University of Canberra,
Michael Walsh
, University of Canberra
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Teaching Modern Languages

Michael Lynch
, University of Edinburgh
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Intentional Practice with Infants and Toddlers

Sheila Degotardi
, Macquarie University, Sydney,
Andi Salamon
, University of Canberra,
Tina Stratigos
, University of Sydney
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Language and Literacy

Michael Carey
, University of the Sunshine Coast, Queensland,
Vinh To
, University of Tasmania,
Xuesong Gao
, University of New South Wales, Sydney
 Published: May 2025
View all Undergraduate titles

Find the right textbook for your course

New Titles

Browse new Education titles.

View all New titles

New Titles

Browse new Education titles.

Textbook

Play in the Early Years

4th edition
Marilyn Fleer
, Monash University, Victoria
 Published: December 2025
Textbook

Learning to Teach in a New Era

3rd edition
Edited by
Jeanne Allen
, Griffith University, Queensland,
Simone White
, RMIT University
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

The Arts and Meaning-Making with Children

Edited by
Susan Wright
, University of Melbourne
 Published: September 2025
Textbook

Teaching Modern Languages

Michael Lynch
, University of Edinburgh
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Teaching Key Concepts in the Australian Mathematics Curriculum Years 7 to 10

Annette Hilton
, University of Technology, Sydney,
Geoff Hilton
, University of Queensland
 Published: August 2025
Textbook

Making Humanities and Social Sciences Come Alive

2nd edition
Edited by
Deborah Green
, University of South Australia,
Deborah Price
, University of South Australia
 Published: August 2025
View all New titles

Back to university promotion

Promo (large)
Learn more

Related resources

Cambridge Elements

Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

Find out more

Cambridge Shakespeare

Cambridge Shakespeare hosts a wealth of prize-winning content from Cambridge University Press now with full text search, integrated playtexts and notes, reference material and related multimedia resources.  Available as an online annual lease to institutions.

Find out more

Cambridge Advance Online

Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.

Find out more

Multimedia Fluid Mechanics Online

The perfect complement to any Fluid Mechanics course, this online product includes original content from the DVD with a new interface optimized for web and mobile. With remastered content and MathJax-enabled for the best learning experience online.

Find out more