Cambridge has an extensive and award-winning list in Initial Teacher Education and Early Childhood Education. Spanning early childhood, primary and secondary contexts, our publishing programme covers an array of subject areas, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education, English and literacy, mathematics, sociology of education, and play in the early years. Print and digital resources have been written by leading, internationally recognised experts and developed to assist student learning in higher education.
Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.
New Titles
Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.
Cambridge Shakespeare hosts a wealth of prize-winning content from Cambridge University Press now with full text search, integrated playtexts and notes, reference material and related multimedia resources. Available as an online annual lease to institutions.
Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.
The perfect complement to any Fluid Mechanics course, this online product includes original content from the DVD with a new interface optimized for web and mobile. With remastered content and MathJax-enabled for the best learning experience online.