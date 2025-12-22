Skip to main content Accessibility help
The Cambridge Health and Medicine programme focuses its book publishing in a defined set of core clinical areas to prepare students with the knowledge and skills required for professional practice. Our textbook programme covers a broad spectrum of disciplines with a significant focus on public health and epidemiology, nursing and midwifery, clinical psychology and psychiatry.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Leading and Managing Health Services

2nd edition
Edited by
Gary E. Day
, Queensland University of Technology,
Sandra G. Leggat
, La Trobe University, Victoria
 Published: August 2025
Textbook

The UKMLA Applied Knowledge Test

Edited by
Steven Burr
, Peninsula Medical School, Plymouth,
Ian Hodgins
, Plymouth University,
Elizabeth Drake
, University Hospitals Plymouth
 Published: June 2025
Textbook

Introduction to Epidemiology for the Health Sciences

Emma Miller
, University of Adelaide,
Stephen Begg
,
Patricia Lee
, Griffith University, Queensland
 Published: April 2025
Textbook

An Introduction to Community and Primary Health Care

4th edition
Edited by
Diana Guzys
, University of Tasmania,
Elizabeth Halcomb
, University of Wollongong
 Published: March 2025
Textbook

Introduction to Clinical Psychology

10th edition
Douglas A. Bernstein
, University of South Florida,
Bethany A. Teachman
, University of Virginia,
Bunmi O. Olatunji
, Vanderbilt University,
Andres De Los Reyes
, University of Maryland
 Published: October 2024
Textbook

Essential Epidemiology

5th edition
Penelope Webb
, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute,
Chris Bain
,
Andrew Page
, Western Sydney University
 Published: September 2024
Related resources

Cambridge Elements

Cambridge Elements consist of original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and provide comprehensive coverage of the key topics in disciplines spanning the arts and sciences.

Find out more

Stahl Online

Stahl Online is a one-stop shop, covering everything a mental health professional or teacher will ever need to know about neuropsychopharmacology. Comprehensive and regularly updated, Stahl Online provides full access to the entire current portfolio of books by Dr Stephen M. Stahl.

Find out more

Cambridge Advance Online

Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. We deliver premium online learning experiences for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.

Find out more

Cambridge Core: Medicine

Visit the Cambridge Core: Medicine page to browse books and journals from Cambridge University Press, including the Cambridge Clinical Guides book series, the British Journal of Nutrition, and Cambridge Prisms: Global Mental Health.

Find out more