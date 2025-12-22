Skip to main content Accessibility help
Politics & International Relations textbooks at Cambridge University Press introduce key topics, while also equipping students with analytical and theoretical tools that will serve them beyond the course. Our textbook collection spans the full range of the discipline, with offerings in International Relations, American Politics, Comparative Politics, and Research Methods. Written by scholars at the forefront of research and teaching, they combine sound pedagogy with accessible introductions to the cutting edge of political science. 

Textbook

The Politics of Human Rights

2nd edition
Sabine C. Carey
, University of Mannheim,
Mark Gibney
, University of North Carolina, Asheville,
Anita R. Gohdes
, Hertie School of Governance, Berlin
 Published: November 2025
Textbook

Understanding International Security

Michael John Williams
, Syracuse University, New York,
James Wesley Hutto
, School of Advanced Air and Space Studies,
Asli Peker Dogra
, New York University
 Published: October 2025
Textbook

Global Environmental Politics

2nd edition
Hayley Stevenson
, Universidad Torcuato Di Tella, Buenos Aires
 Published: September 2025
Textbook

Civil War and Intrastate Armed Conflict

Karl DeRouen Jr.
, The University of Alabama,
Edward Newman
, University of Leeds,
Paul Bellamy
 Published: May 2025
Textbook

Race and the Law in the United States

Michelle D. Deardorff
, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
 Published: May 2025
Textbook

East Asian International Relations

Ming Wan
, George Mason University, Virginia
 Published: November 2024
