Cambridge has an established and ever expanding higher education law list in public and private law subjects aimed at a global readership. With particular strengths in European law and public international, international criminal and international human rights law, we also publish a growing number of highly respected core texts in key UK subjects including constitutional law, tort and trusts.


In Australia, Cambridge publishes textbooks for the full range of Priestley 11 subjects along with key electives.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Suitable for undergraduate study, from introductory to more advanced third year content.

Textbook

Australian Uniform Evidence Law

3rd edition
Fiona Hum
, Monash University, Victoria,
Ottavio Quirico
, University of New England, Australia,
Brendon Murphy
 Published: December 2025
Textbook

The Politics of Human Rights

2nd edition
Sabine C. Carey
, University of Mannheim,
Mark Gibney
, University of North Carolina, Asheville,
Anita R. Gohdes
, Hertie School of Governance, Berlin
 Published: November 2025
Textbook

Contemporary Australian Corporate Law

3rd edition
Stephen Bottomley
, Australian National University, Canberra,
Kath Hall
,
Peta Spender
, Australian National University, Canberra,
Beth Nosworthy
, University of Adelaide
 Published: September 2025
Textbook

International Law

4th edition
Donald R Rothwell
, Australian National University, Canberra,
Stuart Kaye
, University of Wollongong, New South Wales,
Afshin Akhtar-Khavari
, Queensland University of Technology,
Ruth Davis
, University of Wollongong, New South Wales,
Imogen Saunders
, Australian National University, Canberra
 Published: July 2025
Textbook

An Introduction to International Criminal Law and Procedure

5th edition
Darryl Robinson
, Queen's University, Ontario,
Sergey Vasiliev
, Open Universiteit,
Elies van Sliedregt
, Tilburg University, The Netherlands,
Valerie Oosterveld
, Western University, Ontario
 Published: November 2024
Textbook

Remedies in Australian Private Law

3rd edition
Katy Barnett
, University of Melbourne,
Sirko Harder
, University of Sussex
 Published: October 2024
