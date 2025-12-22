Skip to main content Accessibility help
Librarians

Librarian user guides and FAQs

Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.

Librarian FAQs

Institutional access – setting up

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to set up access to our digital textbooks.

Institutional access – content

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to use our digital textbooks.

Integration options

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out about how to integrate our content with your systems.

Purchasing eTextbooks

Browse our collection of frequently asked questions to find out how to purchase our digital textbooks.

Cambridge Spiral

Browse our FAQs to get answers to common questions on how to access and use our web, desktop and mobile eReader Cambridge Spiral.

Next steps for instructors

If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool
Get help with common questions about Cambridge Aspire, textbooks and courseware from our Help Centre
Visit our knowledge bases and contact our Technical Support team for direct help and support with any technical issues or questions you may have
