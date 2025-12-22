Librarian user guides and FAQs
Librarian FAQs
Institutional access – setting up
Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to set up access to our digital textbooks.Learn more
Institutional access – setting up
Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to set up access to our digital textbooks.Learn more
Institutional access – content
Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to use our digital textbooks.Learn more
Institutional access – content
Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to use our digital textbooks.Learn more
Integration options
Browse our frequently asked questions to find out about how to integrate our content with your systems.Learn more
Integration options
Browse our frequently asked questions to find out about how to integrate our content with your systems.Learn more
Purchasing eTextbooks
Browse our collection of frequently asked questions to find out how to purchase our digital textbooks.Learn more
Purchasing eTextbooks
Browse our collection of frequently asked questions to find out how to purchase our digital textbooks.Learn more
Cambridge Spiral
Browse our FAQs to get answers to common questions on how to access and use our web, desktop and mobile eReader Cambridge Spiral.Learn more
Cambridge Spiral
Browse our FAQs to get answers to common questions on how to access and use our web, desktop and mobile eReader Cambridge Spiral.Learn more
Institutional access – setting up
Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to set up access to our digital textbooks.Learn more
Institutional access – setting up
Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to set up access to our digital textbooks.Learn more
Institutional access – content
Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to use our digital textbooks.Learn more
Institutional access – content
Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to use our digital textbooks.Learn more
Integration options
Browse our frequently asked questions to find out about how to integrate our content with your systems.Learn more
Integration options
Browse our frequently asked questions to find out about how to integrate our content with your systems.Learn more
Purchasing eTextbooks
Browse our collection of frequently asked questions to find out how to purchase our digital textbooks.Learn more
Purchasing eTextbooks
Browse our collection of frequently asked questions to find out how to purchase our digital textbooks.Learn more
Cambridge Spiral
Browse our FAQs to get answers to common questions on how to access and use our web, desktop and mobile eReader Cambridge Spiral.Learn more
Cambridge Spiral
Browse our FAQs to get answers to common questions on how to access and use our web, desktop and mobile eReader Cambridge Spiral.Learn more