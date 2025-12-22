Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.

Authors

Contact our editorial team

Librarian 5

Find an editor

You can find an editor to help you with your publishing journey at Cambridge University press on Author Hub, our dedicated author services platform.

Learn more
Librarian 5

Find an editor

You can find an editor to help you with your publishing journey at Cambridge University press on Author Hub, our dedicated author services platform.

Learn more
Librarian 5

Find an editor

You can find an editor to help you with your publishing journey at Cambridge University press on Author Hub, our dedicated author services platform.

Learn more
Librarian 5

Find an editor

You can find an editor to help you with your publishing journey at Cambridge University press on Author Hub, our dedicated author services platform.

Learn more

Further help for Authors

Technical support
Visit our knowledge bases and contact our Technical Support team for direct help and support with any technical issues or questions you may have
Learn More
Contact your Sales Rep
If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool
Learn More
FAQs for Authors
Get help with common questions about Higher Education from Cambridge University Press, textbooks and courseware from our Help Centre
Learn More
Technical support
Visit our knowledge bases and contact our Technical Support team for direct help and support with any technical issues or questions you may have
Learn More
Contact your Sales Rep
If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool
Learn More
FAQs for Authors
Get help with common questions about Higher Education from Cambridge University Press, textbooks and courseware from our Help Centre
Learn More