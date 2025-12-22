Skip to main content Accessibility help
Thinking of adopting a new textbook?

Instructors considering new or updated textbooks but first would like to review our materials can request a free examination copy of any of our textbooks.

How to request an exam copy

How to request an examination copy:

1. Logged-in instructors can request examination copies by completing the form on the relevant textbook page.

2. Find your local sales representative using our Contact my Rep feature to book a meeting; alternatively, send a message with your chosen book along with your affiliation, course name, course level, and number of students.

3. Contact your sales representative to discuss questions on textbooks and courseware, to make a well-informed decision.

Next steps

How to create your account

Find out how you can create an instructor account on the Cambridge Aspire website and gain access to exam copies and resources.

Contact your sales rep

If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool.

How to create your account

Find out how you can create an instructor account on the Cambridge Aspire website and gain access to exam copies and resources.

Contact your sales rep

If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool.

Our ‘Digital First’ approach

We are working collaboratively with our authors, customers, suppliers and publishing partners, to fulfil our goals to reduce our carbon emissions. This means we take a digital-first approach to exam copies, offering a digital copy unless the book is only available in print. Find out more about about the work we are doing to ensure we have a positive environmental impact.

A digital exam copy will provide immediate access to the text once your request is approved and will enable you to trial our e-reader, Cambridge Spiral, which supports several features for instructors and students. 

If you have any difficulty with your digital exam copy, you can request a print copy*, via your local sales representative

 *Print copies may be subject to exam copy stock availability and are provided at the discretion of our sales team. We are committed to supporting your requirements as an instructor wherever possible. If you decide to adopt the title as core reading, we may also be able to support your request for a print teaching copy. 

The exam copy request process will request your institutional postal address, which is primarily for verification of your affiliation and instructor role. (We will only use this address at this stage for postal print copies if your requested textbook is only available in print). 

Contact your Sales Rep
If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool
Learn More
FAQs
Get help with common questions about Cambridge Aspire, textbooks and courseware from our Help Centre
Learn More
Technical support
Visit our knowledge bases and contact our Technical Support team for direct help and support with any technical issues or questions you may have
Learn More
