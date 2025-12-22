Give us feedback
In this digital age, we need to be much more flexible and responsive in how we develop new online services. This means involving our strongest asset – our users.
You can send us feedback via hefeedback@cambridge.org .
We’ll use this feedback to continue to develop and improve the website, and we’ll keep you updated along the way.
Join our feedback panel
Become part of a panel of researchers providing feedback on our higher education offerings and help us develop our website. Activities will range from focus groups, interviews, surveys to platform testing. We also offer incentives for taking part!
To sign up, please fill in a short form here to tell us a bit more about yourself .
In this digital age, we need to be much more flexible and responsive in how we develop new online services. This means involving our strongest asset – our users.
You can send us feedback via hefeedback@cambridge.org .
We’ll use this feedback to continue to develop and improve the website, and we’ll keep you updated along the way.
Join our feedback panel
Become part of a panel of researchers providing feedback on our higher education offerings and help us develop our website. Activities will range from focus groups, interviews, surveys to platform testing. We also offer incentives for taking part!
To sign up, please fill in a short form here to tell us a bit more about yourself .
Get in contact with our support teams or browse our FAQs.
Contact our support team
Contact our support teams and we'll be happy to help resolve any questions or issues you may have.Learn more
Contact our support team
Contact our support teams and we'll be happy to help resolve any questions or issues you may have.Learn more
Instructor guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to get answers to common questions or to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Instructor guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to get answers to common questions or to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Student guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Student guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Librarian user guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Librarian user guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Author guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Author guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Contact our support team
Contact our support teams and we'll be happy to help resolve any questions or issues you may have.Learn more
Contact our support team
Contact our support teams and we'll be happy to help resolve any questions or issues you may have.Learn more
Instructor guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to get answers to common questions or to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Instructor guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to get answers to common questions or to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Student guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Student guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Librarian user guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Librarian user guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Author guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more
Author guides and FAQs
Browse our user guides and FAQs to find out how to get the best out of our digital textbooks and website.Learn more