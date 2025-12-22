Request a trial
eTextbook Collections
Our eTextbook collections offer accessible and flexible teaching materials that institutional libraries can subscribe to. With a library subscription, all users receive unlimited concurrent access to the materials in the collection, so that your students can all read the same textbook at the same time. Our textbooks can integrate with your Learning Management System, (such as Blackboard, Moodle, Brightspace D2L or Canvas), and our deep-linking functionality allows you to list textbooks or individual chapters in your syllabi with ease.
Instructors can request trial access to a subject eTextbook Collection for three months. This allows you to read all the eTextbooks available for your subject and explore the functionality of our eReader, Cambridge Spiral, which includes solo and group annotations, highlights, bookmarks, text-to-speech and offline reading. If you enjoy your trial and find it helpful in your teaching, please tell your librarian!
Our eTextbook collections offer accessible and flexible teaching materials that institutional libraries can subscribe to. With a library subscription, all users receive unlimited concurrent access to the materials in the collection, so that your students can all read the same textbook at the same time. Our textbooks can integrate with your Learning Management System, (such as Blackboard, Moodle, Brightspace D2L or Canvas), and our deep-linking functionality allows you to list textbooks or individual chapters in your syllabi with ease.
Instructors can request trial access to a subject eTextbook Collection for three months. This allows you to read all the eTextbooks available for your subject and explore the functionality of our eReader, Cambridge Spiral, which includes solo and group annotations, highlights, bookmarks, text-to-speech and offline reading. If you enjoy your trial and find it helpful in your teaching, please tell your librarian!
Textbook eCollections title lists
Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available, find out more and view our Textbook eCollections title lists.Learn more
Textbook eCollections title lists
Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available, find out more and view our Textbook eCollections title lists.Learn more
Textbook eCollections title lists
Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available, find out more and view our Textbook eCollections title lists.Learn more
Textbook eCollections title lists
Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available, find out more and view our Textbook eCollections title lists.Learn more
APA PsycLearn
Developed by the American Psychological Association (APA), PsycLearn is an all-digital course solution designed to engage psychology students and enrich instruction. Using interactive content and personalised supporting activities, PsycLearn helps students achieve better learning outcomes in psychology.
Enjoy a 30-day trial of PsycLearn to see the course in action and how it may impact your instruction.
APA PsycLearn®
Find out more about APA PsycLearn®, a complete, all-digital course solution developed by the American Psychological Association (APA) to help students better achieve learning outcomes in psychology.Learn more
APA PsycLearn®
Find out more about APA PsycLearn®, a complete, all-digital course solution developed by the American Psychological Association (APA) to help students better achieve learning outcomes in psychology.Learn more
APA PsycLearn®
Find out more about APA PsycLearn®, a complete, all-digital course solution developed by the American Psychological Association (APA) to help students better achieve learning outcomes in psychology.Learn more
APA PsycLearn®
Find out more about APA PsycLearn®, a complete, all-digital course solution developed by the American Psychological Association (APA) to help students better achieve learning outcomes in psychology.Learn more