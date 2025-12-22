Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.

Instructors

Instructor user guides and FAQs

Browse our Instructor faqs, guides and other support material. Further steps are available at the bottom of the following pages if your query is not answered.
a user typing on a silver laptop

Website user guide

Learn about the key features on the Cambridge Aspire website.

Learn more
a user typing on a silver laptop

Website user guide

Learn about the key features on the Cambridge Aspire website.

Learn more
a user typing on a silver laptop

Website user guide

Learn about the key features on the Cambridge Aspire website.

Learn more
a user typing on a silver laptop

Website user guide

Learn about the key features on the Cambridge Aspire website.

Learn more

This user guide provides a step by step guide on setting up your Cambridge account for the first time. This is a quick and easy process. You will then be ready to start reading textbooks within your collection.

File Name
File Size
File Type
Link
Higher Education from Cambridge University Press info for instructors 2023
1 MB
PDF
Download

Instructor FAQs

A close-up photo of a book, a hand holding a highlighter scans the page to highlight important passages.

Examination copies - FAQs

Browse our FAQs on how to request examination copies for textbooks you wish to evaluate for adoption.

Learn more
A close-up photo of a book, a hand holding a highlighter scans the page to highlight important passages.

Examination copies - FAQs

Browse our FAQs on how to request examination copies for textbooks you wish to evaluate for adoption.

Learn more
A lecturer in a classroom with students. She is showing a piece of paper to a student who looks on with interest.

Access to resources - FAQs

Browse our FAQs on how to access and download additional resources for textbooks.

Learn more
A lecturer in a classroom with students. She is showing a piece of paper to a student who looks on with interest.

Access to resources - FAQs

Browse our FAQs on how to access and download additional resources for textbooks.

Learn more
a library with a row of bookshelves. Several students work on a desk in the foreground, a librarian is helping one student with a query.

Institutional access - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can get institutional access to our content.

Learn more
a library with a row of bookshelves. Several students work on a desk in the foreground, a librarian is helping one student with a query.

Institutional access - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can get institutional access to our content.

Learn more
A picture of a shopping cart against a white background

Purchasing eTextbooks - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can purchase our digital textbooks.

Learn more
A picture of a shopping cart against a white background

Purchasing eTextbooks - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can purchase our digital textbooks.

Learn more
a close-up of a silver aluminium laptop resting on the lap of a student. Two hands type on the keyboard.

Cambridge Spiral eReader - FAQs

Browse our FAQs to find out how to access and use our web, desktop and mobile eReader Cambridge Spiral.

Learn more
a close-up of a silver aluminium laptop resting on the lap of a student. Two hands type on the keyboard.

Cambridge Spiral eReader - FAQs

Browse our FAQs to find out how to access and use our web, desktop and mobile eReader Cambridge Spiral.

Learn more
An abstract image showing colourful question marks.

Other questions

Browse our frequently asked questions to find other common questions about our website and digital textbooks

Learn more
An abstract image showing colourful question marks.

Other questions

Browse our frequently asked questions to find other common questions about our website and digital textbooks

Learn more
A close-up photo of a book, a hand holding a highlighter scans the page to highlight important passages.

Examination copies - FAQs

Browse our FAQs on how to request examination copies for textbooks you wish to evaluate for adoption.

Learn more
A close-up photo of a book, a hand holding a highlighter scans the page to highlight important passages.

Examination copies - FAQs

Browse our FAQs on how to request examination copies for textbooks you wish to evaluate for adoption.

Learn more
A lecturer in a classroom with students. She is showing a piece of paper to a student who looks on with interest.

Access to resources - FAQs

Browse our FAQs on how to access and download additional resources for textbooks.

Learn more
A lecturer in a classroom with students. She is showing a piece of paper to a student who looks on with interest.

Access to resources - FAQs

Browse our FAQs on how to access and download additional resources for textbooks.

Learn more
a library with a row of bookshelves. Several students work on a desk in the foreground, a librarian is helping one student with a query.

Institutional access - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can get institutional access to our content.

Learn more
a library with a row of bookshelves. Several students work on a desk in the foreground, a librarian is helping one student with a query.

Institutional access - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can get institutional access to our content.

Learn more
A picture of a shopping cart against a white background

Purchasing eTextbooks - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can purchase our digital textbooks.

Learn more
A picture of a shopping cart against a white background

Purchasing eTextbooks - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can purchase our digital textbooks.

Learn more
a close-up of a silver aluminium laptop resting on the lap of a student. Two hands type on the keyboard.

Cambridge Spiral eReader - FAQs

Browse our FAQs to find out how to access and use our web, desktop and mobile eReader Cambridge Spiral.

Learn more
a close-up of a silver aluminium laptop resting on the lap of a student. Two hands type on the keyboard.

Cambridge Spiral eReader - FAQs

Browse our FAQs to find out how to access and use our web, desktop and mobile eReader Cambridge Spiral.

Learn more
An abstract image showing colourful question marks.

Other questions

Browse our frequently asked questions to find other common questions about our website and digital textbooks

Learn more
An abstract image showing colourful question marks.

Other questions

Browse our frequently asked questions to find other common questions about our website and digital textbooks

Learn more

Next steps for instructors

Contact your Sales Rep
If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool
Learn More
FAQs
Get help with common questions about Cambridge Aspire, textbooks and courseware from our Help Centre
Learn More
Technical support
Visit our knowledge bases and contact our Technical Support team for direct help and support with any technical issues or questions you may have
Learn More
Contact your Sales Rep
If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool
Learn More
FAQs
Get help with common questions about Cambridge Aspire, textbooks and courseware from our Help Centre
Learn More
Technical support
Visit our knowledge bases and contact our Technical Support team for direct help and support with any technical issues or questions you may have
Learn More