Students

Student user guides and FAQs

Browse our Student FAQs, guides and other support material. Further steps are available at the bottom of the following pages if your query is not answered.

This user guide provides a step by step guide on setting up your Cambridge account for the first time. This is a quick and easy process. You will then be ready to start reading textbooks within your collection.

File Name
File Size
File Type
Link
Higher Education from Cambridge University Press info for students 2023
891 kB
PDF
Download

Student Textbook FAQs

a library with rows of bookshelves, several students sit at desks working on laptops. A librarian helps one of them with a query.

Institutional access - using content

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how use our digital textbooks.

Learn more
a close-up photo of a aluminium silver laptop with black keys, resting on the lap of a person, a pair of hands type on the keyboard.

Cambridge Spiral for students

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to access our web, desktop and mobile eReader Cambridge Spiral

Learn more
a library with rows of bookshelves, several students sit at desks working on laptops. A librarian helps one of them with a query.

a close-up photo of a aluminium silver laptop with black keys, resting on the lap of a person, a pair of hands type on the keyboard.

Cambridge Spiral for students

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to access our web, desktop and mobile eReader Cambridge Spiral

Learn more
A picture of a shopping cart against a white background

Purchasing eTextbooks - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can purchase our digital textbooks.

Learn more
a male student sits at a rustic wooden desk in a contemporary room working on an orange laptop on the desk.

Student resources

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to access and use our student resources.

Learn more
a male student sits at a rustic wooden desk in a contemporary room working on an orange laptop on the desk.

Student resources

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to access and use our student resources.

Learn more
a male student sits at a rustic wooden desk in a contemporary room working on an orange laptop on the desk.

Student resources

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how to access and use our student resources.

Learn more
Next steps for instructors

Contact your Sales Rep
If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool
Learn More
FAQs
Get help with common questions about Cambridge Aspire, textbooks and courseware from our Help Centre
Learn More
Technical support
Visit our knowledge bases and contact our Technical Support team for direct help and support with any technical issues or questions you may have
Learn More
