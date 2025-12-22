Textbooks

The Cambridge Aspire website supports LTI 1.1 integration with your LMS system. The integration allows you to:

Link to textbooks or chapters on the website via your LMS courses. We support all popular systems including Blackboard, Moodle, Canvas, DSL, Sakai, etc.

APA PsycLearn®

Any LMS that is LTI v1.2 and above is supported by APA PsycLearn®. This includes all popular systems such as Blackboard, Moodle, Canvas, Schoology, D2L, etc.

Blackboard, Canvas and D2L are compatible with our full integration experience.

Full integration guides are available below.