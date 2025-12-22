LMS Integration Centre
We understand that every school has differing needs when it comes to LMS integration. A variety of basic and deep integration options are available for our textbooks and courseware.
What we support
Textbooks
The Cambridge Aspire website supports LTI 1.1 integration with your LMS system. The integration allows you to:
- Link to textbooks or chapters on the website via your LMS courses. We support all popular systems including Blackboard, Moodle, Canvas, DSL, Sakai, etc.
- Link to textbooks or chapters on the website via your LMS courses using our deep links.
APA PsycLearn®
- Any LMS that is LTI v1.2 and above is supported by APA PsycLearn®. This includes all popular systems such as Blackboard, Moodle, Canvas, Schoology, D2L, etc.
- Blackboard, Canvas and D2L are compatible with our full integration experience.
Full integration guides are available below.
Next steps for instructors
Contact your Sales Rep
If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep toolLearn More
FAQs
Get help with common questions about Cambridge Aspire, textbooks and courseware from our Help CentreLearn More
Technical support
Visit our knowledge bases and contact our Technical Support team for direct help and support with any technical issues or questions you may haveLearn More
