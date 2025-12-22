Author Services
When you publish with Cambridge, our team of dedicated Editors, Content Managers and Development Editors will work with you to fully optimize your textbook for teaching. Our Higher Education sales and marketing teams, who are spread across regions globally, will promote your textbook to the relevant instructors and drive adoptions.
Access your textbook online
If you have not already, please register for an account, so that we can provide you complementary digital access to your textbook via the Cambridge Aspire website. If you already have a Cambridge Core account, you do not have to create another account; your account details will work across both websites. Please note, if we do not have digital permissions/rights for your book, we will be unable to supply you with an online copy.
Author Hub
Don’t forget you can use Author Hub , the dedicated website for Cambridge University Press book authors. When you have an Author Hub account, you can:
- Download royalty statements
- View sales information for your book(s)
- Access publishing and marketing guides and resources
- Contact the editorial team directly
- Keep up-to-date with news and developments from Cambridge University Press
- Buy print books online using your 40% author discount
How can I promote my book?
As a Cambridge University Press author, you have exclusive access to a suite of marketing guides and resources to support you in this. Simply log in to Author Hub to get started. For help logging in, please visit our Author Hub FAQs .
Some of our most popular resources include:
- How to set up an Amazon author page
- A Guide to Blogging
- If you think you would be interested in contributing a post to our academic blog, Fifteeneightyfour, visit www.cambridgeblog.org/about . For submission guidelines please email: fifteeneightyfour@cambridge.org
- A Guide to improving your Search Engine Rankings
- We would also like to invite you to join our Author Hub LinkedIn and Facebook groups where you can share ideas and experiences with other authors, and get personal advice from the Author Hub team.
