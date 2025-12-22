In today’s fast-changing educational climate, student expectations are rising and Higher Education institutions are under pressure to improve learning outcomes and maintain effective teaching practices. This means more and more demands are placed on instructors.

In response to this, we are recruiting a panel of instructors to help inform the development of our teaching and learning products and services.



Why join the panel?

Help us develop the content, platforms and services that your students really need and that better support your teaching

Get an opportunity to network with instructors from around the world in your subject and others

Share your ideas and have discussions with instructors globally on our discussion board

Be entered into our quarterly prize draws to win a $200 (or equivalent) preloaded visa, and two runner up prizes, each $50 (or equivalent) preloaded visas



All activities are completed online, and you are invited to complete around one 10 minute online activity per month. Each activity is based around a theme and is available for you to complete at any time you wish over a two week period.