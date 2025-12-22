Accessibility
To guide us in our efforts we use the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 . These guidelines explain how to make web content more accessible for people with disabilities, and user friendly for everyone.
What are we doing?
We embed these guidelines into our development process to ensure that new features and functionality are compliant and our content must meet a set of acceptance criteria which includes accessibility checks. We also work with external auditors to ensure that we meet this criteria. We use automated tools to check our web pages for common issues and our quality assurance team follow up on any accessibility problems that are detected during the development stage.
We also use feedback tools on our website to learn how we can serve our users’ needs and identify any gaps in our service.
How we’re making our website accessible:
- Change colours, contrast levels and fonts by adjusting browser settings
- Navigate all of the website using just a keyboard
- Listen to most of the website using a screen reader (e.g. the most recent versions of JAWS, NVDA and VoiceOver)
- Skip directly to main content
How we’re making our eReader accessible:
- Text to speech functionality, enabling you to listen to your textbooks
- Most of our eTextbooks are fully reflowable and the text size can be changed
How we can help you
Cambridge Aspire website accessibility statement
View the results of our latest accessibility review and more detail on the functionality of our Cambridge Aspire website and eReader.Learn more
Cambridge Aspire website accessibility statement
View the results of our latest accessibility review and more detail on the functionality of our Cambridge Aspire website and eReader.Learn more
Accessible format request form
Where accessible formats are not already available, request an accessible e-format of a title.Learn more
Accessible format request form
Where accessible formats are not already available, request an accessible e-format of a title.Learn more
Cambridge Aspire website accessibility statement
View the results of our latest accessibility review and more detail on the functionality of our Cambridge Aspire website and eReader.Learn more
Cambridge Aspire website accessibility statement
View the results of our latest accessibility review and more detail on the functionality of our Cambridge Aspire website and eReader.Learn more
Accessible format request form
Where accessible formats are not already available, request an accessible e-format of a title.Learn more
Accessible format request form
Where accessible formats are not already available, request an accessible e-format of a title.Learn more
Courseware accessibility statement
View more details on the features and functionality of our courseware and how we are making it accessible.Learn more
Courseware accessibility statement
View more details on the features and functionality of our courseware and how we are making it accessible.Learn more
Cambridge University Press and Assessment policy
Visit this page for more information about what our organisation is doing to ensure that all of our publishing is accessible.Learn more
Cambridge University Press and Assessment policy
Visit this page for more information about what our organisation is doing to ensure that all of our publishing is accessible.Learn more
Courseware accessibility statement
View more details on the features and functionality of our courseware and how we are making it accessible.Learn more
Courseware accessibility statement
View more details on the features and functionality of our courseware and how we are making it accessible.Learn more
Cambridge University Press and Assessment policy
Visit this page for more information about what our organisation is doing to ensure that all of our publishing is accessible.Learn more
Cambridge University Press and Assessment policy
Visit this page for more information about what our organisation is doing to ensure that all of our publishing is accessible.Learn more
Download VPAT
View the available Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) for the Cambridge Aspire website and courseware, which evaluates our accessibility under Section 508 standards in the USA.
File Size: 344 kB
File Type: PDF
File Size: 344 kB
File Type: PDF
File Size: 419 kB
File Type: PDF
File Size: 419 kB
File Type: PDF
File Size: 344 kB
File Type: PDF
File Size: 344 kB
File Type: PDF
File Size: 419 kB
File Type: PDF
File Size: 419 kB
File Type: PDF