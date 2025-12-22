To guide us in our efforts we use the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 . These guidelines explain how to make web content more accessible for people with disabilities, and user friendly for everyone.

What are we doing?

We embed these guidelines into our development process to ensure that new features and functionality are compliant and our content must meet a set of acceptance criteria which includes accessibility checks. We also work with external auditors to ensure that we meet this criteria. We use automated tools to check our web pages for common issues and our quality assurance team follow up on any accessibility problems that are detected during the development stage.



We also use feedback tools on our website to learn how we can serve our users’ needs and identify any gaps in our service.



How we’re making our website accessible:

Change colours, contrast levels and fonts by adjusting browser settings

Navigate all of the website using just a keyboard

Listen to most of the website using a screen reader (e.g. the most recent versions of JAWS, NVDA and VoiceOver)

Skip directly to main content

How we’re making our eReader accessible: