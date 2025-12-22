Help us create the content, platforms, and services that you really need

Find out more about publishing and trends in higher education

Network with other students from around the world in your subject and beyond

Enter our quarterly prize draws to win a $150 (or equivalent) preloaded visa, and two runner up prizes, each a $50 (or equivalent) preloaded visas

All activities are completed online, and you are invited to complete around one 10 minute activity per month. Each activity is based around a theme and is available for two weeks, so you can complete it at any time that suits you.