Students

Join our student panel

Can you commit a few minutes each month to help shape the future of Academic publishing?

Are you interested in shaping the future of academic publishing? Join the Cambridge Student Panel and share your views! We’re looking for students from all backgrounds and subject areas to share their opinions and priorities with us. You don’t need any prior experience to apply, and you don’t need to have used Cambridge University Press products or services before.

a group of students sitting around a table talking to each other

Why should you join the panel?

Help us create the content, platforms, and services that you really need

Find out more about publishing and trends in higher education

Network with other students from around the world in your subject and beyond

Enter our quarterly prize draws to win a $150 (or equivalent) preloaded visa, and two runner up prizes, each a $50 (or equivalent) preloaded visas

All activities are completed online, and you are invited to complete around one 10 minute activity per month. Each activity is based around a theme and is available for two weeks, so you can complete it at any time that suits you.

 

Join our student panel

Ready to join the Cambridge Student Panel? Fill out our short form to apply now!

Learn more

