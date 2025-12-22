Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.

Authors

Join our panel

Can you commit a few minutes each month to help shape the future of Academic publishing?

In today’s fast-changing educational climate, student expectations are rising and Higher Education institutions are under pressure to improve learning outcomes and maintain effective teaching practices. This means more and more demands are placed on instructors.

In response to this, we are recruiting a panel of instructors to help inform the development of our teaching and learning products and services.

Why join the panel?

  • Help us develop the content, platforms and services that your students really need and that better support your teaching
  • Get an opportunity to network with instructors from around the world in your subject and others
  • Share your ideas and have discussions with instructors globally on our discussion board
  • Be entered into our quarterly prize draws to win a $200 (or equivalent) preloaded visa, and two runner up prizes, each $50 (or equivalent) preloaded visas


All activities are completed online, and you are invited to complete around one 10 minute online activity per month. Each activity is based around a theme and is available for you to complete at any time you wish over a two week period.


Join our panel
Join our panel

In today’s fast-changing educational climate, student expectations are rising and Higher Education institutions are under pressure to improve learning outcomes and maintain effective teaching practices. This means more and more demands are placed on instructors.

In response to this, we are recruiting a panel of instructors to help inform the development of our teaching and learning products and services.

Why join the panel?

  • Help us develop the content, platforms and services that your students really need and that better support your teaching
  • Get an opportunity to network with instructors from around the world in your subject and others
  • Share your ideas and have discussions with instructors globally on our discussion board
  • Be entered into our quarterly prize draws to win a $200 (or equivalent) preloaded visa, and two runner up prizes, each $50 (or equivalent) preloaded visas


All activities are completed online, and you are invited to complete around one 10 minute online activity per month. Each activity is based around a theme and is available for you to complete at any time you wish over a two week period.


Join our panel

Apply to join the Cambridge Higher Education panel for instructors

Learn more

Join our panel

Apply to join the Cambridge Higher Education panel for instructors

Learn more

Join our panel

Apply to join the Cambridge Higher Education panel for instructors

Learn more

Join our panel

Apply to join the Cambridge Higher Education panel for instructors

Learn more