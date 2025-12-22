We produce accessible and affordable course materials of the highest quality, striving for affordability in several ways:

We start with an affordable price in the primary market in which the course materials will be used. Our print and perpetual access digital content are set at the same low price.

We offer a sustainable subscription model that librarians around the world use to provide students with access to textbooks across an entire campus.

We participate in regional affordability programs that our customers—students, faculty and bookstores want and use, such as Inclusive Access (IA) and Equitable Access (EA).

Affordability programs are one of many ways we fulfill our mission, and we believe these programs positively affect all involved. The programs benefit many people around the world, from authors who share their knowledge and experience with a wider audience, to the family or student budgeting for the cost of higher education. These programs level the playing field for students to achieve success.

Participation in Inclusive Access and Equitable Access programs (United States and Canada)



Our textbooks, course books, professional books, and trade books have been automatically included in IA (Inclusive Access) programs in the United States and Canada since 2018. For the last decade, IA/EA programs have increased access to affordable materials of the highest quality. We know the benefits of these programs:

The opportunity for students to learn and for faculty to teach starting day one of classes.

Improved student outcomes, particularly for underrepresented student populations

Improved outcomes lead to improves retention rates and higher graduation rate

We play an active role in conferences where these issues are discussed, and we are committed to driving affordability of course materials to achieve our mission of helping people across the world realise their potential.