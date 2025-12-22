Affordability
What we do
Our focus on meeting the needs of our learners, authors and customers by combining research, teaching, learning and assessment.
Affordability programs
We produce accessible and affordable course materials of the highest quality, striving for affordability in several ways:
- We start with an affordable price in the primary market in which the course materials will be used. Our print and perpetual access digital content are set at the same low price.
- We offer a sustainable subscription model that librarians around the world use to provide students with access to textbooks across an entire campus.
- We participate in regional affordability programs that our customers—students, faculty and bookstores want and use, such as Inclusive Access (IA) and Equitable Access (EA).
Affordability programs are one of many ways we fulfill our mission, and we believe these programs positively affect all involved. The programs benefit many people around the world, from authors who share their knowledge and experience with a wider audience, to the family or student budgeting for the cost of higher education. These programs level the playing field for students to achieve success.
Participation in Inclusive Access and Equitable Access programs (United States and Canada)
Our textbooks, course books, professional books, and trade books have been automatically included in IA (Inclusive Access) programs in the United States and Canada since 2018. For the last decade, IA/EA programs have increased access to affordable materials of the highest quality. We know the benefits of these programs:
- The opportunity for students to learn and for faculty to teach starting day one of classes.
- Improved student outcomes, particularly for underrepresented student populations
- Improved outcomes lead to improves retention rates and higher graduation rate
We play an active role in conferences where these issues are discussed, and we are committed to driving affordability of course materials to achieve our mission of helping people across the world realise their potential.
More about Inclusive and Equitable Access
Definitions*
Inclusive Access (IA)
A negotiated cost model where all students enrolled in a course have the opportunity to receive the required materials by the first day of courses, are given provision to 'opt out' and are billed directly through the institution. Unlike the Equitable Access (EA) model, Inclusive Access is negotiated on a course-by-course basis.
Equitable Access (EA)
A flat-rate course material pricing model that charges all students across a programme or entire campus a fixed amount for their course materials, typically with an 'opt-out' provision. A more extensive counterpart to Inclusive Access (IA), this model aims to improve affordability, equity, and access to course materials by setting one predictable cost for all students.
Why IA/EA?
- High-quality textbooks are made available to students at the lowest price possible.
- Course materials can be seamlessly integrated with the institution’s LMS.
- Students receive access to e-textbooks from day-one of class, anytime and anywhere.
- Digital accessibility enables unique learning features to meet different needs of students and instructors.
- Instructors and TAs receive complimentary access to the eBook for the duration of the term.
- Student success rates improve when students are prepared for class as displayed in this study from 2017.
Instructors: Contact Us to learn how you can establish IA/EA at your school or speak to your bookstore to find out more about an existing program.
If you wish to assess the suitability of a textbook for your course, you should request an examination copy in the usual way. If you have already decided to adopt a book and are interested in subscribing to institutional access for that title, please discuss your needs with your librarian.
*These definitions are adapted from those developed by the National Association of College Stores (NACS). For more information, visit the NACS website.
Next steps
NACS Website
NACS is a professional trade association dedicated to representing the collegiate retailing industry.Learn more
Request an exam copy
A digital exam copy will provide immediate access to the text once your instructor request is approved and will enable you to trial our e-reader, Cambridge Spiral, which supports several features for instructors and students.Learn more
Contact your sales rep
If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool.Learn more
NACS Website
NACS is a professional trade association dedicated to representing the collegiate retailing industry.Learn more
Request an exam copy
A digital exam copy will provide immediate access to the text once your instructor request is approved and will enable you to trial our e-reader, Cambridge Spiral, which supports several features for instructors and students.Learn more
Contact your sales rep
If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool.Learn more
