Accessibility

We are committed to providing all our users with a fully accessible experience for research, teaching and learning across all our products, platforms and websites. Accessibility of our platforms and content is an ongoing effort and we’re committed to working with the wider accessibility community to ensure we continue to meet our customers’ needs. 

To guide us in our efforts we use the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 . These guidelines explain how to make web content more accessible for people with disabilities, and user friendly for everyone. 

What are we doing?

We embed these guidelines into our development process to ensure that new features and functionality are compliant and our content must meet a set of acceptance criteria which includes accessibility checks. We also work with external auditors to ensure that we meet this criteria. We use automated tools to check our web pages for common issues and our quality assurance team follow up on any accessibility problems that are detected during the development stage.

We also use feedback tools on our website to learn how we can serve our users’ needs and identify any gaps in our service.

How we’re making our website accessible: 

  • Change colours, contrast levels and fonts by adjusting browser settings
  • Navigate all of the website using just a keyboard
  • Listen to most of the website using a screen reader (e.g. the most recent versions of JAWS, NVDA and VoiceOver)
  • Skip directly to main content

How we’re making our eReader accessible:

  • Text to speech functionality, enabling you to listen to your textbooks
  • Most of our eTextbooks are fully reflowable and the text size can be changed

How we can help you

Cambridge Aspire website accessibility statement

View the results of our latest accessibility review and more detail on the functionality of our Cambridge Aspire website and eReader.

Learn more

Accessible format request form

Where accessible formats are not already available, request an accessible e-format of a title.

Learn more

Courseware accessibility statement

View more details on the features and functionality of our courseware and how we are making it accessible.

Learn more

Cambridge University Press and Assessment policy

Visit this page for more information about what our organisation is doing to ensure that all of our publishing is accessible.

Learn more

Download VPAT

View the available Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) for the Cambridge Aspire website and courseware, which evaluates our accessibility under Section 508 standards in the USA.

a student standing outside in a modenr university campus environment
VPAT 2.5 for Cambridge Aspire website

File Size: 344 kB

File Type: PDF

a student standing outside in a modenr university campus environment
an image of a person using a digital tablet in alibrary.
VPAT 2.5 for Cambridge Courseware

File Size: 419 kB

File Type: PDF

an image of a person using a digital tablet in alibrary.
Next steps for instructors

Contact your Sales Rep
If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool
Learn More
FAQs
Get help with common questions about Cambridge Aspire, textbooks and courseware from our Help Centre
Learn More
Technical support
Visit our knowledge bases and contact our Technical Support team for direct help and support with any technical issues or questions you may have
Learn More
