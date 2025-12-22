Environmental sustainability
The Cambridge Aspire website further upholds our sustainability commitment through several core initiatives.
Our 'Digital First' approach
Our approach to exam copies is “digital first” wherever possible, to help reduce our environmental impact. This initiative is important to us as it supports the University of Cambridge’s overall goals for building a community that is sustainable today and in the future.
Print on demand
By switching to a Print on Demand model, we are decreasing the amount of paper and materials used when printing textbooks, which avoids overproduction and limits emissions from transportation.
Our digital sustainability program
Our digital sustainability project includes the implementation of key principles across all our sites. This website has introduced these guidelines by benchmarking performance measures to identify sustainable goals, streamlining user journeys, and more. Our Sustainable Web Guide ensures web projects are energy efficient and produce the least amount of carbon emissions possible.
Our publishing
We are proud to publish high quality academic texts to educate and inspire our audience on current sustainability research and education. Explore our Climate Textbook and SDG collections to learn more.
Sourcing sustainable paper
As part of our commitment to championing sustainability, we aim to use only paper and board from certified sustainable sources. In our books and journals, 75 percent contain only paper and board that is certified, and the remaining 25 percent are being updated to include paper and board from sources rated by the Publishers Database for Responsible Environmental Paper Sourcing (PREPS).
Find out more
Cambridge University Press sustainable impact
Visit People and Planet for more information about our approach to sustainability at Cambridge University Press & Assessment.Learn more
Explore our Climate textbook collection
Explore the full collection of climate textbooks from Cambridge University Press.Learn more
Free sustainable web design guide
The Sustainable Web Guide has been developed to help ensure web projects are energy efficient and produce the least amount of carbon emissions possible.Learn more
Request an exam copy
A digital exam copy will provide immediate access to the text once your instructor request is approved and will enable you to trial our e-reader, Cambridge Spiral, which supports several features for instructors and students.Learn more
